After a winning performance against then-No. 11 Ohio State over the weekend, Indiana's backcourt couldn't extend a semblance of that success onto the road, as the Hoosiers lost to Rutgers, 59-50, in Piscataway to add to the long list of road losses around the conference.

Indiana’s road game at Piscataway provided an opportunity desperately needed by the Hoosiers in the beginning stages of one of the toughest five-game stretches in the country – an opportunity for the backcourt to complete the turn it began against Ohio State.

But it didn’t, and the Indiana offense, primarily, suffered because of it.

Indiana’s guard play against Ohio State was as efficient as it’s been since the schedule hit the challenging phases beginning with Florida State. Rob Phinisee and Devonte Green alone combined for 32 points on 10-of-20 shooting (5-of-7 from three), 12 rebounds, two assists and two turnovers.

The backcourt Wednesday, between Armaan Franklin, Al Durham, Phinisee and Green, combined for 19 points on 5-of-25 shooting (2-of-12 from three), six rebounds, three assists and eight turnovers in Indiana’s 59-50 loss at Rutgers.

“The game was fast on offense for us,” Indiana head coach Archie Miller said after the game. “They really pressured.”

That tempo that Rutgers forced Indiana into threw off the rhythm it was able to find against Ohio State. The Hoosier backcourt was not able to dictate the pace of the game, which remained in Rutgers’ possession for most of, if not all of, the game.

That tempo seemed to affect Indiana from the tip, as Rutgers got off to a 12-0 run, and eventually, Indiana was letting off three-point attempts to beat the shot clock without ever getting the ball into the paint on some offensive possessions. The paint is where Indiana was able to thrive in the beginning of the game – scoring 18 of its first 22 points from the post.

The Hoosiers were just unable to expand to anywhere past a few feet away from the rim, though. They were 4-for-36 on field goals that weren’t considered layups, according to Inside The Hall – 2-for-19 from three-point range.

“More than anything, if you’re going to win on the road, you’ve got to be able to stick a couple shots,” Miller said. “I mean, you’ve got to make a couple shots.”