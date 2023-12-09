ATLANTA – Indiana, as told by it's body language and involvement, was feeling itself. IU had punched first.

The Hoosiers had jumped out to an uncharacteristic quick lead on the back of an uncharacteristic start from distance. Indiana had matched a season-high in made threes and, in dealing with the advantage that Auburn had in terms of physicality and athleticism, was out to an early 12-point lead.

“I thought we came out ready to play,” head coach Mike Woodson began in his postgame press conference. A jumping environment inside State Farm Arena, which was notably half-and-half despite the geographical differences to get there, was in full agreement.

But Auburn would punch second. And the Tigers punched third, and fourth and fifth. The body language from earlier became unrecognizable.

Suddenly, the Tigers’ relentless full-court pressure was speeding up the Hoosiers. In expending so much energy to advance the ball beyond half court, Indiana’s half court offense slowed to a halt and reverted back to the issues which have plagued them on that end of the floor all season to this point. IU’s substitution pattern, one that Woodson emphasized postgame doesn’t get altered much, meant entrusting the bench unit to sustain the early lead.

By the time the starters had checked back in, Indiana and Auburn were back to square one, on equal footing on the scoreboard. The pulse of the contest’s momentum, however, had already made the full-fledged swing over to the Auburn bench.

The Tigers had handled the Hoosiers’ best eight minutes to open. The following 32 minutes of action would be Indiana’s worst.

Auburn scored 42 of the final 54 points in the half and carried an 18-point advantage into the break. Like a boxer who’s stumbling and hoping to avoid a potential knockout blow, Indiana threw all it could muster out of the halftime break to draw back even with the Tigers in a rapid flurry. Even then, the Tigers were never threatened. The score was not again within single digits, and the final deficit was 28. Staggering as it is, it had the feel that it could’ve been more.

“I think a lot of it was our execution on offense,” said Gabe Cupps postgame. “Both sides of the floor are connected. If you’re getting sped up on offense, then that can lead to easy buckets on defense. And I think the way you fix that is just attention to detail with effort and energy.”