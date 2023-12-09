Auburn takes wind out of IU's sails as Hoosiers are embarrassed in Atlanta
ATLANTA – Indiana, as told by it's body language and involvement, was feeling itself. IU had punched first.
The Hoosiers had jumped out to an uncharacteristic quick lead on the back of an uncharacteristic start from distance. Indiana had matched a season-high in made threes and, in dealing with the advantage that Auburn had in terms of physicality and athleticism, was out to an early 12-point lead.
“I thought we came out ready to play,” head coach Mike Woodson began in his postgame press conference. A jumping environment inside State Farm Arena, which was notably half-and-half despite the geographical differences to get there, was in full agreement.
But Auburn would punch second. And the Tigers punched third, and fourth and fifth. The body language from earlier became unrecognizable.
Suddenly, the Tigers’ relentless full-court pressure was speeding up the Hoosiers. In expending so much energy to advance the ball beyond half court, Indiana’s half court offense slowed to a halt and reverted back to the issues which have plagued them on that end of the floor all season to this point. IU’s substitution pattern, one that Woodson emphasized postgame doesn’t get altered much, meant entrusting the bench unit to sustain the early lead.
By the time the starters had checked back in, Indiana and Auburn were back to square one, on equal footing on the scoreboard. The pulse of the contest’s momentum, however, had already made the full-fledged swing over to the Auburn bench.
The Tigers had handled the Hoosiers’ best eight minutes to open. The following 32 minutes of action would be Indiana’s worst.
Auburn scored 42 of the final 54 points in the half and carried an 18-point advantage into the break. Like a boxer who’s stumbling and hoping to avoid a potential knockout blow, Indiana threw all it could muster out of the halftime break to draw back even with the Tigers in a rapid flurry. Even then, the Tigers were never threatened. The score was not again within single digits, and the final deficit was 28. Staggering as it is, it had the feel that it could’ve been more.
“I think a lot of it was our execution on offense,” said Gabe Cupps postgame. “Both sides of the floor are connected. If you’re getting sped up on offense, then that can lead to easy buckets on defense. And I think the way you fix that is just attention to detail with effort and energy.”
Indiana had caved, repeatedly and dishearteningly. Auburn flexed over Indiana in all facets and ran them off the floor. Any number of adjectives don’t eclipse the weight in which the scale was tipped toward the Tigers by the conclusion of the contest. For the large majority of the evening, IU didn’t look to belong on the same floor as their opposition.
Of which there were many issues to dissect, the Hoosiers ceded as the effort faded, the fight diminished and the score became increasingly embarrassing is perhaps the most alarming. Woodson had seen “wonderful signs'' in the early portion of the game, but the fashion in which they disintegrated was unacceptable. In taking away anything positive from such a result, the process is merely just grasping at straws.
These are the types of games Indiana has scheduled consistently to use as a barometer for where the Hoosiers are at. In a sense of relevancy, this has become the norm under Woodson, that IU will play anyone, anywhere. Fans flood the destination-style events in support, but the success has yet to come with it.
In another raucous scene with an equal split despite the distance from home, Indiana was similarly shown the gap between where it’s at and where it’s aspiring to be at the hands of the Huskies two weeks ago. The same happened in Las Vegas last season with Arizona and in the NCAA Tournament with St. Mary’s.
It’s come in multiple different fashions and with varying circumstances. Auburn, in all it’s SEC speed and athleticism, boatraced past Indiana and was a further testament that the Hoosiers are a long way off from the sport’s elites. The Hoosiers may not face another team with the combination of physicality, speed and skill that the Tigers possessed all regular season long. That’s no excuse.
“I wasn’t happy with the way we played tonight,” Woodson said. “It’s kind of like a carbon copy of the UConn game.
“I’ve got to get us in a better position, especially when we’re playing teams like that.”
The Hoosiers’ regrouping must be immediate. The final glaring feather in the non-conference schedule comes at home against Kansas, a place where the Hoosiers have been most comfortable and, by far, most successful. The resolve of Woodson’s staff and his team will be tested, and the direction of the season can be altered with a significant result, one way or the other.
“I think there’s a good balance of not letting the taste go out of your mouth of getting beat like this, but then also, using it as motivation to practice harder, communicate better, get more effort,” Cupps said. “That’ll allow you to become a better basketball team. I think everybody can feel that we need to get better.”
That necessity brings urgency. A further set back would be detrimental and a sizable blow to a non-conference schedule that offered a few chances to make an impressionable statement toward the committee in March – in which IU has looked far from satisfactory against and especially so when up against the national powers. While Indiana won’t publicly admit to focusing on anything except the game in front of them, the Hoosiers know they have to perform in these atmospheres against those opponents to succeed beyond the conclusion of the regular season.
They also know that said performances, if that’s what you’ll call the flattening against Auburn, can’t look like that.
–––––
