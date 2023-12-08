ATLANTA – Indiana’s continuing a budding trend under head coach Mike Woodson this weekend when the Hoosiers visit Atlanta. Scheduling tough has become customary. Doing so in neutral environments has opened the window for marquee opponents to flood the months of November and December in the Hoosiers’ non-conference slate. Arizona in Las Vegas almost a year ago to the day when Indiana tips off versus Auburn on Saturday. UConn and Louisville in Madison Square Garden just under two weeks ago. A loaded eight-team field in the 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis next season. Woodson has desired these opportunities to learn more about his team ahead of the always crucial non-conference slate, and that doesn’t figure to change going forward. “Competition is good, gentlemen,” Woodson told reporters on Thursday ahead of Indiana’s tilt with Auburn. “I’ve never been a coach to shy away from competition. It kind of puts our team and lets you know where you are and where you stand as a basketball team, win or lose.” But Atlanta is a place that many on this year’s Indiana team calls home. Deep ties with Woodson, assistant Yasir Rosemond, and players Kaleb Banks and Jakai Newton all hail from the Peach State. Sure, the draw of playing Bruce Pearl’s Tigers presents another challenge that Indiana can take advantage of. Games like these are the ones that draw eyeballs for prospective March resumes. But for himself, for the program he leads and the history he has in Georgia’s capital, the location of this Auburn contest is as important an aspect as any. “It means a lot,” Woodson said. “That’s where my head coaching career began, and I still have a home there, a lot of friends, people that supported me when I first started my journey as a head coach in Atlanta. It was important that I take a game back (to Atlanta) because I think for a lot of the people that supported me that were in my corner, they are still there, and that means a lot to me. “I figure bringing a game back would be something special for the people that have supported me all these years.”

It was 2004 when Woodson landed his first head coaching job with the Atlanta Hawks, having paid his dues for eight seasons as an assistant with four different NBA teams before earning the head role. He took over an incredibly young team as a first-time head coach. The Hawks won just 13 of 82 games in the first season under his leadership. The NBA is a league notorious for cutthroat standards to meet as a head coach. Obviously different now than it was then, one would assume Woodson would’ve preferred a smoother head start than only winning just under 16% of his games in his first season. “When I started that journey, I started out with 18, 19, 20-year-old young men that didn’t have a clue what the NBA was about, and I didn’t have a clue as a coach because it was a struggle because we were so young,” Woodson said. “But the beauty about that young team, from my peers, everybody kept saying, ‘Boy, you guys play hard. Boy, you’re competitive.’ But we just weren’t experienced enough to win games.” In a way, there’s unique parallels that align Woodson’s Atlanta beginnings with the onset of his Indiana head coaching career – save the lowly winning percentages. Woodson’s first Hawks team featured nine players who had been in the NBA for four years or less. Now at Indiana, he deals almost exclusively with players the age of those who were still cutting their teeth in the NBA nearly 20 seasons ago. Take Banks, for example. A Hampton, Ga. native, his Fayette County High School campus is around 25 miles away from the where the Hoosiers and Tigers will tip off this weekend. For the young, up-and-coming wing, he's heading home too. “A game back home is really cool for me,” Banks said Thursday. “I wasn’t expecting this. Once I first found out we were going to play back in Atlanta, I was really excited. I never thought that would be a chance or opportunity here at IU to play on the south side of things.” The former Georgia Class 4A Player of the Year was among the first recruits that Woodson’s staff brought on board when he overtook the job. Rosemond’s ties to Atlanta and his year-and-a-half long pursuit of the now-sophomore versatile forward helped land him at Indiana. Still, he’s finding his footing in terms of consistent minutes and role in the rotation. “I thought the other night, he was brilliant coming off the bench,” Woodson said, referencing his performance in a win at Michigan this past Tuesday. “He did a lot of good things for us.” Woodson was once bringing along young NBA players and trying to frantically teach them, as well as himself, the ways of the college game. Barely shy of two decades later, the process is repeating itself in Bloomington. “He’s had his ups and downs, as a number of the guys on our team, but we’ve been able to hold things together based on how we compete as a team,” Woodson said.

There’s that competitive aspect again. Woodson’s early Hawks teams drew admiration, despite numerous losses, for the effort and fight they showed. Indiana’s first eight games this season, admittedly so by Woodson and others, haven’t been pretty. But they’ve come away with seven victories in eight tries because they’re competing. It’s been unconventional. But it’s been successful. It was as he kept his chops in the Association, too. With the Hawks, 13 wins in year one doubled to 26 in year two. 26 wins turned to 30 in year three, and 30 became 37 in year four – just enough (and only just) to sneak into the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta ran into the Boston Celtics, a team that was 29 games better than the Hawks in the 82-game regular season. “We grew together as a group, and we eventually broke the ice and got in the playoffs, and that’s when it all took off,” Woodson said. “We took Boston that year in the first round to seven games, and they ended up winning the NBA title, which was the biggest thing for those young kids to experience because they hadn’t been in the playoffs. “Once we got there, the media and everybody had us being swept and wouldn’t win a game. Hell, we forced a Game 7, which could have went either way.”