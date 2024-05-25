Gavin Mueller is one of the latest 2026 prospects to be offered by the Hoosiers. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end is a multi-sport athlete who picked up an offer from Indiana last Wednesday after talking with special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Grant Cain. “The reason I think I fit into that school well is I have always loved the Big 10,” Mueller said. “Growing up I always thought that it was hard-hitting, fast-paced and exciting football. I’m all about it.” Mueller is an honor-roll student and shot-put and discuss sectional champion. He is also a varsity basketball player. Multi-sport athleticism is key to Power 4 teams, and it’s clear Mueller fits that mold.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUdU Rz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FHVEc8L2E+ IEFmdGVyIGEgZ3JlYXQgY29udmVyc2F0aW9uIHdpdGggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2FjaGdyYW50Y2Fpbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2hncmFudGNhaW48L2E+IEkgYW0gZXh0cmVtZWx5IGJs ZXNzZWQgdG8gcmVjZWl2ZSBhbiBvZmZlciBmcm9tIEluZGlhbmEgVW5pdmVy c2l0eSEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JbmRpYW5hRm9v dGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEluZGlhbmFGb290YmFsbDwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaE1hYzQ0P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaE1hYzQ0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NGSFNGQldoZWF0b24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFNGSFNGQldoZWF0b248L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vRURHWVRJTT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARURH WVRJTTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BbGxlblRy aWV1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBbGxlblRyaWV1PC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NXaWx0Zm9uZ18/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNXaWx0Zm9uZ188L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vSWFtQ2xpbnRfQz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A SWFtQ2xpbnRfQzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9H cmVnU21pdGhSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEdyZWdTbWl0 aFJpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2V6V3h2M0tOSTEi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9leld4djNLTkkxPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdh dmluIE11ZWxsZXIgKEBnYXZpbl9tdWVsbGVyMykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9nYXZpbl9tdWVsbGVyMy9zdGF0dXMvMTc5MzQ0MDUz NjQ2NTkwNzcyNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMjMsIDIwMjQ8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement

Mueller is also preferring to be a business major. He said the renowned Kelley School of Business on the Bloomington campus is a great fit for his academic plans. “Football ends eventually and, having gone there for business, would help me a ton,” he added. Mueller hasn’t visited Indiana yet but said that he plans to pay the Hoosiers a visit this summer. “Coach Cain has been awesome,” Mueller related. “I have worked with one of his former players before and he taught me a lot, so that speaks volumes of (him as a) coach. He has been super nice when I reached out to him and (he) talked me through all that there school offers.”