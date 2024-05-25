Athletic Illinois tight end lands Hoosiers offer
Gavin Mueller is one of the latest 2026 prospects to be offered by the Hoosiers. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end is a multi-sport athlete who picked up an offer from Indiana last Wednesday after talking with special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Grant Cain.
“The reason I think I fit into that school well is I have always loved the Big 10,” Mueller said. “Growing up I always thought that it was hard-hitting, fast-paced and exciting football. I’m all about it.”
Mueller is an honor-roll student and shot-put and discuss sectional champion. He is also a varsity basketball player. Multi-sport athleticism is key to Power 4 teams, and it’s clear Mueller fits that mold.
Mueller is also preferring to be a business major. He said the renowned Kelley School of Business on the Bloomington campus is a great fit for his academic plans.
“Football ends eventually and, having gone there for business, would help me a ton,” he added.
Mueller hasn’t visited Indiana yet but said that he plans to pay the Hoosiers a visit this summer.
“Coach Cain has been awesome,” Mueller related. “I have worked with one of his former players before and he taught me a lot, so that speaks volumes of (him as a) coach. He has been super nice when I reached out to him and (he) talked me through all that there school offers.”
Crediting his Christian faith for his success, Mueller added that he is “super grateful” and is currently working on developing into a better prospect as a junior in the effort to win a Illinois State title. The Spartans finished 10-3 last season and are looking to take the next big jump heading into 2024.
“The best way I am preparing for this upcoming season is obviously working on my own skill but more importantly spending as much time as I can with my teammates on and off the field,” Mueller said.
He holds offers from Marshall, Akron, Kent State, Toledo, Minnesota, Purdue, and Cincinnati.