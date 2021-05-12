College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Eric Musselman has reached into his past once again to hire an assistant coach.

Arkansas announced Wednesday that Keith Smart will be its new assistant coach, filling a vacancy created by David Patrick leaving to take a similar position at Oklahoma.

A long-time NBA coach, Smart was on Musselman’s staff with the Golden State Warriors in 2003-04 and also played for him with the Florida Beachdogs of the Continental Basketball Association - a precursor of today’s G-League - in the mid-1990s.

His hire means all three of the Razorbacks’ assistant coaches have prior experience working under Musselman. Recently hired Gus Argenal was on his staff for two years at Nevada and third-year assistant Clay Moser worked for him at multiple stops in the professional ranks.

Smart coached in the NBA for two decades, most recently as an assistant for the New York Knicks from 2018-19, and was briefly a head coach for three different franchises, compiling a 93-170 record in parts of four seasons with the Cavaliers, Warriors and Kings. He has no coaching experience at the college level.

As a player, he had a cup of coffee in the NBA as a rookie with the San Antonio Spurs before bouncing around overseas and in various minor leagues in the U.S., including a one-year stint with Musselman and the Beachdogs in 1995-96.

However, Smart is probably best remembered for making the game-winning shot in the 1987 national championship game, lifting Indiana to a 74-73 win over Syracuse. He was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

“What an incredible opportunity for our players to be mentored and coached by coach Smart,” Musselman said. “His coaching experience is unmatched, being a three-time NBA head coach. His playing experience includes him hitting one of the most clutch shots in the history of college basketball and playing at the highest level professionally. Keith is someone I coached and thought so much of his knowledge of the game I hired him at Golden State. We are getting an incredible coach. He knows how to develop talent and is an excellent ‘X and O’ coach. Our players are going to love Coach Smart.

“I am really excited about the experience and chemistry this staff, with coaches Smart, (Gus) Argenal and (Clay) Moser, will bring,” Musselman added.

“I am excited to be reunited with Coach Musselman, a person I’ve known for over 30 years, and to continue my growth as a basketball coach,” Smart said. “I cannot think of a better place than with Coach Musselman and at the University of Arkansas. By becoming a Razorback, my basketball life is somewhat coming full circle as Coach (Nolan) Richardson recruited me.

“In addition to playing for and working with Coach Muss, I have kept in close contact with him over the years, sharing ideas and strategies,” Smart said. “I know what he is teaching, and I know his expectations. I am thrilled to join the Arkansas family, to develop our players and to build on the solid foundation that has been laid here.”