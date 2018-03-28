Arizona graduate transfer quarterback Brandon Dawkins confirmed to TheHoosier.com that he will be taking a two-day official visit to Indiana beginning Thursday.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound dual-threat QB completed 70 of 114 passes (61.4 percent) for 732 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games last year for the Wildcats.

Dawkins had his best statistical season as a sophomore with 2,292 yards of total offense (1,348 passing and 944 rushing), passing for eight touchdowns and rushing for 10 more in 10 games in 2015.

Over his three years at Arizona, he competed 188 of 334 passes (56.3 percent) for 2,418 yards, 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also registered 282 carries for 1,582 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground.

In addition to Indiana, UCLA, Nebraska and Florida Atlantic are among the schools showing interest in Dawkins, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.