TheHoosier.com can confirm that Arizona grad transfer quarterback Brandon Dawkins has chosen IU as his next school. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg was first to report the news Tuesday night.

Dawkins, who will be graduating from Arizona in May with a degree in journalism - broadcast emphasis - and a minor in communications, had taken an official visit to Florida Atlantic over the weekend and had also received interest from Nebraska and UCLA. He took a two-day official visit to Indiana Thursday, March 29 and Friday, March 30.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound dual-threat quarterback completed 70 of 114 passes (61.4 percent) for 732 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games last year for the Wildcats.

He had his best statistical season as a sophomore with 2,292 yards of total offense (1,348 passing and 944 rushing), passing for eight touchdowns and rushing for 10 more in 10 games in 2015.

Over his three years at Arizona, Dawkins competed 188 of 334 passes (56.3 percent) for 2,418 yards, 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also registered 282 carries for 1,582 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground.

"I see myself fitting in really well in that offense," Dawkins told TheHoosier.com following his two-day official visit to Indiana. "It's an offense that I'd definitely be able to utilize my full potential, my full skillset with my pass ability, with my run ability. I'd love to go to a program where I can use both abilities, because being a dual-threat quarterback I like to play to that name. Being able to run and pass efficiently, make it that much harder for a defense to contain you. I liked everything I saw, and I was fired up about it."