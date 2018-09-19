Indiana men's basketball head coach Archie Miller will serve as an honorary captain for Indiana football and its home contest against No. 24 Michigan State Saturday night, IU football head coach Tom Allen announced on his weekly radio show Wednesday night.

"We've invited Coach Archie Miller to be our honorary captain," Allen said. "He's going to be with me and we're going to run out together onto the field and go out for the coin toss."

Allen also invited the head coaches of the 22 other programs that comprise Indiana's athletic department to join the players and coaches on the sideline.

"They're going to be with us down there in the tunnel when the team comes out," Allen said. "Just want to involve all the other sports and make them feel a part of this. It's going to be a special night."

Indiana-Michigan State will kick off at 7:30 p.m. eastern time on Saturday. The Big Ten network will televise the contest.