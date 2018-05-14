Archie Miller Adds Father's Day Weekend Parent/Son Camp To Summer Schedule
Indiana head coach Archie Miller has added a Parent/Son camp on Father's Day Weekend to his summer camp schedule.
The camp will take place June 15-16. Registration begins at noon on June 15 and the camp wraps up at noon on June 16. It is open to parents and sons ages 6-15.
Along with the IU coaching staff, all members of the 2018-19 Hoosiers will be in attendance to serve as coaches and counselors during the camp.
Cost is $350 per family who plan to stay overnight or $300 for commuters.
Miller's full 2018 summer camp schedule is listed below. Fans can register at HoosierSportsCamps.com or call 1-812-584-4250.
Parent/Son Camp
06/15/2018-06/16/2018
$350 Overnight/$300 Commuter
Registration: June 15, 12-1:45 p.m.
Camp Concludes: June 16, 12 p.m.
Open to Parents and Sons Ages 6-15 (no experience necessary)
Day Camp I
06/18/2018-06/21/2018
$285
9 a.m.-4 p.m. - Grades 2-9
Shooting Clinic AM
06/22/2018
$75
9 a.m.-Noon - Grades 5-10
Shooting Clinic PM
06/22/2018
$75
2-5 p.m. - Grades 5-10 (Registration Coming Soon)
Day Camp II
06/25/2018-06/28/2018
$285
9 a.m.-4 p.m. - Grades 2-9
Junior Hoosier Camp
06/29/2018
$75
9 a.m.-Noon - Ages 4-7
All camps open to all and any entrants.
