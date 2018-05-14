Indiana head coach Archie Miller has added a Parent/Son camp on Father's Day Weekend to his summer camp schedule.

The camp will take place June 15-16. Registration begins at noon on June 15 and the camp wraps up at noon on June 16. It is open to parents and sons ages 6-15.

Along with the IU coaching staff, all members of the 2018-19 Hoosiers will be in attendance to serve as coaches and counselors during the camp.

Cost is $350 per family who plan to stay overnight or $300 for commuters.

Miller's full 2018 summer camp schedule is listed below. Fans can register at HoosierSportsCamps.com or call 1-812-584-4250.

Parent/Son Camp

06/15/2018-06/16/2018

$350 Overnight/$300 Commuter

Registration: June 15, 12-1:45 p.m.

Camp Concludes: June 16, 12 p.m.

Open to Parents and Sons Ages 6-15 (no experience necessary)

Day Camp I

06/18/2018-06/21/2018

$285

9 a.m.-4 p.m. - Grades 2-9

Shooting Clinic AM

06/22/2018

$75

9 a.m.-Noon - Grades 5-10

Shooting Clinic PM

06/22/2018

$75

2-5 p.m. - Grades 5-10 (Registration Coming Soon)

Day Camp II

06/25/2018-06/28/2018

$285

9 a.m.-4 p.m. - Grades 2-9

Junior Hoosier Camp

06/29/2018

$75

9 a.m.-Noon - Ages 4-7

All camps open to all and any entrants.