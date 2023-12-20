BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Tuesday night, Indiana found themselves in a bind. The Hoosiers trailed the Eagles of Morehead State by 15 points with just under 9 minutes to play on Tuesday in Assembly Hall. The savior in Indiana's 1-point win against Morehead State was fifth-year forward Anthony Walker who was playing in just his 11th game in the cream and crimson. Walker entered Tuesday's non-conference battle against Ohio Valley Conference opponent Morehead State playing well as of late. Walker shot 68.4% from the field in Indiana's five games prior to the game versus Morehead State. That's north of a 14% uptick in field goal percentage from the Baltimore, Maryland native's season average. In front of 17,000 fans on a wintery Tuesday night in Bloomington Walker put on a show. Walker tied a career-high with 18 points -- which led all Hoosiers -- and was one rebound shy of tying a career-high in rebounds and one rebound shy of his fifth career double-double. The 18 points Walker scored, the nine rebounds he grabbed and the 23 minutes the he played Tuesday night were all season-highs for the Miami (FL) transfer. "Phenomenal," Mike Woodson said of Walker's performance against Morehead State. "He deserves the MVP tonight. By far his best game since he's been wearing an Indiana uniform. He gets the game ball based on what he did tonight, we needed every bit of it to win this game."

Walker hasn't started a game all year for Indiana and he wasn't even the first Hoosier off the bench against the Eagles. However, as soon as he came into the game his veteran presence was felt by everyone inside of Assembly Hall. That's because the fifth-year senior is always ready for whenever his number is called. "Just being ready, making sure that Coach Woody trusts me and always being ready for the moment," Walker said. "That's just a part of being on this team. We know everyone is capable of being the best scorer or the best rebounder, whatever the case may be on a given night." Walker entered the game at the 13:57 mark of the first half. It took Walker all of one second to score his first field goal of the night. On Indiana's very next offensive possession, he knocked down a mid range jumper. A minute later Walker got a bucket at the basket. 50 seconds later, Walker capped of his personal 8-0 run with another layup at the rim. When he checked back out of the game at the 9:02 mark after roughly a five minute stretch, Walker had eight points on 4-6 shooting. He didn't score the rest of the first half, only attempting one field goal attempt in the final 9 minutes of the first period of play. At the halftime intermission the Hoosiers trailed the Eagles 36-25.

Walker's number was called early in the second half after Malik Reneau picked up his third personal foul 94 seconds into second stanza. This time, Walker didn't impact the game in the scoring department right away. Instead, it took him over 5 minutes to attempt his first field of the second half, a 3-pointer in which he knocked down to momentarily cut the Hoosiers' deficit to eight points. 19 seconds later, Walker checked out of the game. Walker didn't sit long however, playing all but the final 24 seconds of the game after he checked back in at the 10:12 mark of the second half to continue his assault on the boards. Walker snagged seven rebounds in the second half, five defensive and two offensive. "Coming in the game and attacking the boards offensively and defensively is something that I take pride in," Walker said. "The balls just started bouncing my way tonight."

