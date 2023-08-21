"In his high school in Las Vegas," Hoosier outside linebacker coach Kasey Teegardin said, "he played tight end. He was also a rush end. So we were able to see his athleticism catching the ball. He's a natural athlete."

Indiana looked at Jones and saw a well-built 6-foot-4, 255-pound frame capable of playing multiple spots across the front of Indiana's pass rush. Despite the limited game film, Indiana saw athleticism in Jones, a former four-star recruit out of Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev.

The limited experience in one season at Oregon didn't keep Indiana away from Jones in the transfer portal. Jones also had transfer portal offers from Houston, Cal, Texas Tech, San Diego State and Utah State before committing to Indiana and joining the program in the summer months before training camp began.

In his one season as a Duck, Jones played in just one game -- a blowout victory over Colorado. Jones also appeared in the Duck's 28-27 Holiday Bowl victory over North Carolina in the waning days of December. Despite playing in two games, Jones was limited in opportunity. He played a total of eight snaps, according to Pro Football Focus and recorded one tackle.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Anthony Jones was one of the last players to announce his plans to play for Indiana in 2023. Jones -- who is one of about 40 newcomers to Tom Allen's roster in 2023 -- declared his transfer to Indiana in mid-March after a redshirt freshman season with Oregon.

Jones won't be playing offense for Indiana. His natural athleticism is going to be on display as a rush linebacker in the IU defense. He'll play the BULL or WOLF positions, an outside or strong side linebacker in first-year play caller Matt Guerrier's defense.

The role he's expecting to play at Indiana is different than what he was doing at Oregon, though for head coach Dan Lanning. At Oregon, Jones played the JACK position in the Duck's base 3-4 defensive front.

"I'm more in space [now]," Jones said. "I'm coming from off the ball. Third down, they are allowing me to rush the passer, which is big for me. I think I will be able to help the team a lot that way also."

Indiana's desire to create more pass rush this season comes after the Hoosiers totaled just 20 sacks last season, which ranked No. 11 in the Big Ten ahead of only Rutgers, Minnesota and Northwestern. Three of those teams -- Indiana, Rutgers and Northwestern -- failed to reach a bowl game a year ago.

"Things we watched while we were scouting him at Oregon was the physicality factor," Teegardin said. "That's something we have to have at that BULL spot. He's going to play a bunch of different spots as well."

This season, Indiana is going to rely on a reshaped defense front to cause havoc. Transfers Andre Carter and Philip Blidi are both expected to start on the defensive line while Myles Jackosn and Aaron Casey return from last season's team. Stanford transfer Jacob Mangum-Farrar will also factor into the Indiana pass rush. On the edge, Indiana will also include Lanell Carr in pass-rushing downs.

"For us, it's about favorable matchups," Teegardin said. "Dre on one end, him on the other and Anthony and Myles are somewhere. Philip Blidi. You got a lot of weapons at your disposal that you have to dictate some protections and you get to free up some guys for one-on-ones."

The difference in assignments has challenged Jones to learn new terminology -- and Indiana hasn't taken it easy on Jones during his acclimation process to the Indiana pass rush.

"They told me from the get-go, 'We're going to put a lot on you,'" Jones said. "'So focusing up and being able to learn multiple positions, be flexible. Be coachable."

While Jones is going to be expected to contribute a lot of Indiana this season, because of the laundry list of names Indiana hopes to play on the rush edge, the Hoosiers are hoping to keep him -- and others -- fresh later in games, which is something they weren't able to do last season.

"I would expect to see a heavy dose of Myles, Lanell and Anthony throughout the game," Teegardin explained. "The beautiful thing is they can keep each other fresh. That's kind of been our challenge to them. Everybody has a job to do, you have to get in there and do your job."