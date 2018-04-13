IU football will hold its spring game indoors on Saturday due to inclement weather in the forecast. Because the contest will be moved to Mellencamp Pavilion, the team's indoor practice facility, it will not be open to the public.

The program announced the change of plans in a press release at noon ET Friday.

"We made this decision to ensure the safety of our fans," the program said in a statement published to its Twitter account. "We look forward to seeing you at Memorial Stadium this fall."

According to the forecast from the National Weather Service, "thunderstorms are possible at times from Saturday into Saturday Night. Present indications suggest isolated severe storms are possible on Saturday. Heavy rainfall is also possible over the weekend."

IU's spring game will not air on tape delay on the Big Ten Network as originally scheduled, according to a release from the program. Whether the game airs on BTN's streaming service, BTN2Go, is still to be determined.