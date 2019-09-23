Andre Curbelo includes Indiana in final-five schools list
The No. 46 player in the nation, Andre Curbelo, a New York point guard, rated eighth at his position, included Indiana in his final five schools Monday.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news