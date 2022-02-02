Amid the week off between games, Indiana's growth coming at the right time

“That’s a tribute to those guys putting in the work,' Mike Woodson said when discussing Indiana's growth. "Yeah, we push them as coaches, but they got to be willing to work and learn and they’re doing that.”

With just nine games remaining in the regular season of the Big Ten, Indiana has started to put together some of the best basketball we have seen from them yet.

They have had moments that have brought an unexplainable amount of hope for the future and on the other side, there have been times where we have gotten flashes of the Indiana team that we became familiar with the last few years.

For the majority of the season, watching the Hoosiers felt like a roller coaster ride that none of us could get off of.

For the first time since the ten day gap between the Northern Kentucky (12/22/21) and Penn State (1/2/22) games, the Hoosiers have a break between games that has lasted more than four days.

More time than not, people will often look at longer breaks between games as a momentum killer for team that has been hot and Indiana has been one hot team as of late winning their last 4-of-5 games. However, for Indiana's case, the week off of playing games in the brutal Big Ten could not have come at a better time.

This week provides Indiana to rest up their banged up players like Rob Phinisee (plantar fasciitis) and Trayce Jackson Davis who has not looked quite 100 percent since that nasty fall he took at Nebraska a few weeks ago.

“I think it will help a little bit us giving Rob a chance to catch up and hopefully get back here in another week or so," Woodson said.

This also provides time for Khristian Lander, who is also coming off a lower leg injury, some more reps in the second unit with Phinisee being day-to-day and no certain time on when he will be back this season.

As far as the team in general, the NCAA requires a couple days to be taken off for players, even if Coach Woodson doesn't care for it.

“This new rule where you’ve got to give them days off, that bothers me a little bit," Woodson said with a joking laugh. "We never got days off."

But with the week off, it is a good time to reflect on how much growth this Indiana team has gone through since the start of the season. A team that had all the odds stacked against them with practically a brand new coaching staff, buying into a new system, new players transferring in, building team chemistry, and more, the Hoosiers currently sit in 6th place in the Big Ten standings (7-4) with a 16-5 record overall.

In nearly all facets of the game, Indiana has seemingly improved from where they once were.

For example, Indiana's suffocating defense now has translated into them being number one defensively in the Big Ten standings allowing only 63.0 points per game from opposing offenses.

“I had to come in and try to build a defensive system. I go back to the days when I played here under Coach Knight," Woodson said. "We always had good defensive teams. If your team is great defensively, you’re gonna always have a chance to win.”

Speaking of offense, Indiana's is now 36th in the nation when it comes to field goals averaging 47.4 percent on made baskets. A big part as to why the offense is clicking is because the turnover rate has dipped down to only 13.0 turnovers per game, just one number above Coach Woodson's goal of 12 or less each game.

“They’re making us run now a lot. I know that," said Woodson when talking about the low turnovers recently. "I’m hurting a little bit because I had to run today. And so I mean which is a good thing. I’ll keep running, along with my staff, if they keep doing what they’re doing.”

However, the most glaring growth this season has arguably came from two players, Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson.

With Thompson, he is starting to stretch the floor like Coach Woodson has been trying to get out of him all season long having gone 5-of-8 from behind the arc in the last three games. As far as his career, this has statically been his best season playing for Indiana as he is averaging 11.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.

“We’ve given him the latitude to do it," said Woodson when talking about Thompson's improved 3PT shooting. "I mean, I never took that away from him. I’ve always coached with a four that can make the long ball… If he continues to do that, that will make us even better because now teams can’t leave him.”

As far as Johnson, after a struggling start to the season, he is now starting to play like the lead guard the Hoosiers have been desperately searching for since as far back as 2016 (Yogi Ferrell's senior year). In the last four games, he averaged 14.8 points, 5.8 assists, and only 1.8 turnovers per game.

“He’s such a competitor man, he really is," Woodson said. "From a defensive standpoint, I just always liked his energy and effort that he’s given there. I just think now offensively, the game is slowing down for him. He’s starting to see things before it develops.”

Yes, the long break of games is nice for Indiana to reset, rest, and work on some things, but with the 19th nationally ranked team and one of the leaders in the Big Ten standings coming to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers are strictly focused on pulling out the win vs Illinois.

"Well they are sitting at the top for a reason, you know, they are one of the top teams in the country and it starts with the big fella (Kofi Cockburn) in the middle man," said Woodson. "I mean, they got good perimeter play, you know, in Plummer (Alfonso) and Frazier (Trent). These guys can shoot it with the best.

"We got a few days to prepare, watch film, and come up with a game plan. We just gotta keep them there, I mean, again we take it one game at a time and keep them playing at a high level. That's what it's all about."