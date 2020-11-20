Indiana finds itself in the midst of one of its greatest seasons in school history under head coach Tom Allen, and there is no doubt everyone, including recruits, are taking notice.

However, what will recruiting look like moving forward in a sport impacted by Covid-19 is anyone’s guess, especially with news that the NCAA Division I Council extended the dead period for all Division I sports through at least April 15, meaning schools can neither host recruits and families on campus nor can a coach visit a recruit in home or at school.

As a result of the dead period being extended, there is a chance the December early signing period will come and go with recruits and coaches never physically meeting face to face or recruits physically stepping foot on campus.

In a release, M. Grace Calhoun, Division I Council chair and Pennsylvania athletic director, stated the Covid-19 numbers are not trending in the right direction for the Council to allow in-person recruiting.

“We acknowledge the impact the restrictions are having on student-athletes who dream of being Division I athletes, but we must prioritize the health and safety of current and potential student-athletes and their families, as well as coaches and others on campus,” Calhoun said.

Indiana football coach Tom Allen said recruiting with an extended dead period is “unchartered territory.”

“We kind of saw it coming, talk with our compliance staff and they felt that was the direction it was going, but it’s a unique situation. I never ever thought something like this would happen where you sign guys you’ve never physically met or physically brought to campus,” Allen said.

The class of 2021 currently features 13 commits and one transfer. Earlier this summer, Allen told the media it was going to be a small class and reiterated that point this week with the media.

“Fortunately for us, we have a small class, not many seniors and you just replace what you lose. It’s probably a positive thing because the majority of the guys in the class have been on campus,” Allen said.