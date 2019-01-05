TheHoosier.com

Indiana head coach Tom Allen understands the importance of who he hires as the program's next offensive coordinator.

And while he doesn't want to rush the process, he does want it completed sooner rather than later.

"I don’t want to drag this out," Allen said. "I want to be very efficient with it, and we’ve already been very aggressive in the process. So I’d say as soon as possible within the time frame of being effective. You don’t want to rush things. You want to get the best possible person, for sure. It’s an extremely important hire for us. But I want to get it done as soon as possible."

The position came open after Mike DeBord announced his retirement Sunday night. DeBord, 62, spent two years with the Hoosiers after spending two seasons with Tennessee. His coaching career spanned 37 years overall with stops at the college and NFL levels.

Although age is not a major factor in Allen's choice for the next offensive coordinator, he said he would prefer someone with playcalling experience.

“It’s important for me to hire someone who has been a Division I offensive coordinator,” Allen said. “I want a guy who has called plays at this level. Not necessarily in this conference, per se. But that would be the ideal. A guy who’s been there and done that. Because I still feel like, when I think of these two roles, that I still want a guy I can hire as the ‘head coach of the offense.’ That’s how I’m going to present it to him. That’s how I’ve presented it to the individuals I’ve spoken with."

That former portion of Allen's criteria suggests a couple different fits.

One potential candidate who would check most of those boxes is former Maryland offensive coordinator and interim head coach Matt Canada. Canada interviewed for the the Terrapins' head coaching job in late November, according to the Washington Post, but they ended up hiring Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley instead. Maryland's scoring offense (28.5 points per game) ranked ninth in the Big Ten this fall under Canada's direction. Canada is also an IU alum who spent seven seasons on the Hoosiers staff from 2004-10, in addition to being a graduate assistant from the program from 1994-96.

Another name that would make sense for Allen is Dan Werner, who just completed his first season as South Carolina's quarterbacks coach. Werner was also an offensive analyst for Alabama in 2017 and spent the five years prior as Mississippi's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. His first three seasons with the Rebels overlapped with Allen and IU wide receivers coach Grant Heard's time on the same staff.

Indiana could also look to North Texas offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who just completed his third season at that position as a member of former IU assistant Seth Littrell's Mean Green staff. North Texas' 460.5 total yards of offense in 2018 ranked 20th nationally.

Whoever Allen chooses, the new assistant will have the chance to create his own culture on that side of the ball. However, Allen still maintains that running the football effectively, playing with tempo and creating explosive plays are all musts.

“Those things, to me, are foundational," Allen said. "How you get to that point can be different, for sure. There are different ways of doing it. And you hire guys and they have their certain style."

With that in mind, fit is still of the greatest importance for Allen.

"I have to get a guy who fits our staff, fits our culture, fits in with the kind of guys we have on our staff and the kind of players we have," Allen said. "A guy who believes that you build a team the way we’re building a team here, and in terms of how we motivate and how we lead.​"