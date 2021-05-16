Allen says focus of recruiting will never change

With big success and more attention being placed on the Indiana Hoosiers the last two years, it would be easy for fans to think head coach Tom Allen and the coaching staff would start recruiting any top player in the country.

And, while Allen does want to get the best players year after year to Bloomington, he admits he will never sacrifice his values and the standards he has built his team on at the sake of a recruit.

"We have such a special culture here, I’m not going to sacrifice that just to get a guy who we think has got some talent. So they better be a good fit for us. Yeah, it’s harder to figure it out, for sure, but we still try to do everything we can to get those questions answered and feel good about it before we bring a person into our program. That is the part you can't compromise here, in my opinion," Allen said.

Allen told TheHoosier.com that at the end of the day, recruiting for the Hoosiers simply comes down to fit.

"If they are the wrong guy, it is harder to get to get them to buy in. I don’t care what rank they have, if they aren’t our guy, it'll be hard to get them to buy in and we probably shouldn’t recruit him. Elite talent will buy in if they are the right fit and you have to stay true to who you are," Allen said.

Being the right "fit" is having a set of priorities and morals that match his and his coaching staff.

"All the things I spend time talking to our team about and believe in, if they don’t value that, they will tune it out and won’t develop. You figure that out in recruiting. Eventually, with the conversations on the phone, I can tell after several conversations with a kid if they fit or not because of the interactions. The fit is does the things they value match up with what we value and that is their family and how they were raised. It doesn't mean they have this perfect world, but they care about the things we care about. You have to get to that point. I can't ever lose that. We have to continue to get good players that want to be developed," Allen said.