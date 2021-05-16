Allen says focus of recruiting will never change
With big success and more attention being placed on the Indiana Hoosiers the last two years, it would be easy for fans to think head coach Tom Allen and the coaching staff would start recruiting any top player in the country.
And, while Allen does want to get the best players year after year to Bloomington, he admits he will never sacrifice his values and the standards he has built his team on at the sake of a recruit.
"We have such a special culture here, I’m not going to sacrifice that just to get a guy who we think has got some talent. So they better be a good fit for us. Yeah, it’s harder to figure it out, for sure, but we still try to do everything we can to get those questions answered and feel good about it before we bring a person into our program. That is the part you can't compromise here, in my opinion," Allen said.
Allen told TheHoosier.com that at the end of the day, recruiting for the Hoosiers simply comes down to fit.
"If they are the wrong guy, it is harder to get to get them to buy in. I don’t care what rank they have, if they aren’t our guy, it'll be hard to get them to buy in and we probably shouldn’t recruit him. Elite talent will buy in if they are the right fit and you have to stay true to who you are," Allen said.
Being the right "fit" is having a set of priorities and morals that match his and his coaching staff.
"All the things I spend time talking to our team about and believe in, if they don’t value that, they will tune it out and won’t develop. You figure that out in recruiting. Eventually, with the conversations on the phone, I can tell after several conversations with a kid if they fit or not because of the interactions. The fit is does the things they value match up with what we value and that is their family and how they were raised. It doesn't mean they have this perfect world, but they care about the things we care about. You have to get to that point. I can't ever lose that. We have to continue to get good players that want to be developed," Allen said.
One thing that Allen and has staff have done a great job of doing during his tenure is taking players who fit and developing their talents and allowing the player to see both an individual and team reward.
Linebacker Micah McFadden is one such player, and Allen tells the story of how McFadden only had offers to Boston College and Indiana coming out of high school and then had to decide between Indiana and Toledo.
Since coming to Indiana, McFadden has been a key piece to Indiana's defense, earning First Team All-Big Ten honors, as well as All-American accolades a season ago.
"You look at a guy like Micah McFadden and us and Boston College were the only two Power 5 offers he had. Then it was us and Toledo. Take a guy like that and he is first team All-Big Ten and All-American. You have to take a guy like that and develop him," Allen said.
With Indiana recruiting more top tier players, Allen says his staff has to "stay the course and keep doing what you are doing" in order to land four and five star recruits.
"Even right now, I think we are still not viewed as Penn State is viewed or other places are viewed. I get it. Ohio State is Ohio State. You can put Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State in their own hemisphere. They are going to get who they get, regardless. Penn State, Michigan State and Michigan have not been. We have started to be very competitive. If Ohio State wants a kid... offering a kid and taking him are not the same thing, but if they want a guy, they are going to get a guy. We have changed and you chip away. Development is still the key. You take them at a higher level and still develop them," Allen said.
And, does Allen believe Indiana needs to recruit and land top four and five star players year after year?
"Are we ever going to be a team that rakes in four and five star guys? I don’t think so and we don’t need to be, but we have to develop them and get them to play like four and five star guys. That is the key and we have to develop them to where they can play at that level and that includes nutrition, the weight room, coaching, motivation, lifestyle and all the different things that you get when you capture a kid's heart and mind and you have the resources and the people to do that. That is why the fit part will never change. I want talented players that fit with us," Allen said.
