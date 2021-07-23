Allen, Hoosiers ready to 'chase' Ohio State in Big Ten East

INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- As Tom Allen made his way to the podium Friday for the second day of Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium, he took one moment to look back around the stadium and the banners of the 10 Big Ten Conference champions that were hanging.

"Love being in this venue. Love Lucas Oil Stadium. It's our goal to end up our season playing here on December 4th," Allen said referring to the fact that the Big Ten Championship game will again be held in Indianapolis later this year.

However, in order to get back to Indianapolis and Lucas Oil Stadium, the Hoosiers will have to contend with a tough schedule that features road dates to Iowa, Penn State and Michigan, as well as the question -- can they get over the hump and knock off Ohio State.

On Friday, he called the Buckeyes the "gold standard."

"I can't say enough great things about them. They are the gold standard. They are the ones in the way, and that's why you want to be here. That elevates us as players and coaches. They are the gold standard and that is who we're chasing. And our one word for 2021 is chase and we're trying to chase that greatness every single day," Allen said.

He continued by telling the media that he believes as a result of Indiana finishing second in the Big Ten East a season ago, he is "justified" in saying that the goal is to win a title.

And, he admitted he has allowed his players to resurrect something he put an end to when he first took over the program -- breaking huddles with the words, "Big Ten Champs."

"I would not allow them to break anything down on Big Ten Champs because I felt it was empty words. This is the first off-season I have given them permission to break it down with Big Ten Champs, and that is the goal. You have to earn the right to say certain words," Allen said.