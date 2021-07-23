Allen, Hoosiers ready to 'chase' Ohio State in Big Ten East
INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- As Tom Allen made his way to the podium Friday for the second day of Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium, he took one moment to look back around the stadium and the banners of the 10 Big Ten Conference champions that were hanging.
"Love being in this venue. Love Lucas Oil Stadium. It's our goal to end up our season playing here on December 4th," Allen said referring to the fact that the Big Ten Championship game will again be held in Indianapolis later this year.
However, in order to get back to Indianapolis and Lucas Oil Stadium, the Hoosiers will have to contend with a tough schedule that features road dates to Iowa, Penn State and Michigan, as well as the question -- can they get over the hump and knock off Ohio State.
On Friday, he called the Buckeyes the "gold standard."
"I can't say enough great things about them. They are the gold standard. They are the ones in the way, and that's why you want to be here. That elevates us as players and coaches. They are the gold standard and that is who we're chasing. And our one word for 2021 is chase and we're trying to chase that greatness every single day," Allen said.
He continued by telling the media that he believes as a result of Indiana finishing second in the Big Ten East a season ago, he is "justified" in saying that the goal is to win a title.
And, he admitted he has allowed his players to resurrect something he put an end to when he first took over the program -- breaking huddles with the words, "Big Ten Champs."
"I would not allow them to break anything down on Big Ten Champs because I felt it was empty words. This is the first off-season I have given them permission to break it down with Big Ten Champs, and that is the goal. You have to earn the right to say certain words," Allen said.
Following that 42-35 loss to Ohio State last year in Columbus, video surfaced of an emotional Allen demanding that his players not quit and telling them the best was yet to come for the Indiana program.
Allen was about that game and video Friday and said he was just sharing what was in his heart to his team at the moment.
"You think about that game and you often think about post-games and comments that are made and as I was sharing my heart to our team I didn't even think about or realize that there were videoing it, but at the same time, it's, oftentimes when you have those types of setbacks and you learn a lot about yourself, and I feel like adversity is where we really become who we are. Started that game and dug a big hole, and they're a very talented football team and they took advantage. But we just came storming right back," Allen said. "So I just, the toughness, the fight, the character that I thought that our team displayed by fighting and just, by just gritting your teeth and just locking that bit and locking that jaw and just not giving in no matter how bad it looked, because it was ugly for a big part of that first half. But I think I said it on the way out. I think we're going to learn a lot about this football team in these next two quarters and we did.
"So I didn't want to leave that locker room without those guys hearing from me. I knew we had a long trip home. I wanted them to hear from me what I thought about them, and I wanted them to understand how we needed to use this opportunity to grow and allow us to continue to build this program. So it was definitely, that might have been as big a moment in the 2020 season as any was in that moment in that locker room after that tough loss."
