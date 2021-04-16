TheHoosier - Allen excited to get recruits back on campus

The decision brings an end to the dead period, which was implemented on March 13, 2020 due to COVID-19 and extended eight times. It was last extended in February through May 31.

Nobody may have been more excited than Indiana football coach Tom Allen this week, as the NCAA announced all sports will return to their regular recruiting calendars starting on June 1.

With one commitment already in for the class of 2022 and two for the class of 2023, Allen is ready to see recruits on campus and spread the LEO culture he brought with him to Indiana to the recruits and their families, especially considering close to 20 players have set up official visits for June.

“(It’s) just exciting” Allen recently told the media. “You think about our culture here that we built and it's so relationally driven. I think it's hurt us by not to be able to have the kids on campus because there's a feel that you get when you come around us, and what we're doing and even our players. I just want to get them around us and want to get them a chance to feel the LEO culture that we have and not just see it on video or talk about it or hear about it or, you know, listen to it on a, on a zoom call.”

Allen said he has heard from recruits and their families how excited they are to be able to go on visits now.

"We have been in communication with the recruits non-stop and their families and I know they are ready to get out. This class is unique. We have a whole group of guys we have never seen in person. I think everybody is excited to get on campus and get people here with us, get their families here and we will figure out the details and logistics on that," Allen said.

While it is known when the dead period will end, the logistics are still up in the air.

"There are some things to work through yet. What that looks like locally is still not known yet. I'm assuming is going to be based on the local, you know, jurisdictions and rules of, you know, whether it's a mass mandate locally or whether it's a number of people you can have on certain locations and in the buildings or whatever. So we don't know what that's gonna look like yet, but we'll figure that stuff all out once we get all the information," Allen said.