BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Four Indiana women's basketball players were named to All-Big Ten teams, while two were additionally named to the All-Big Ten Defensive team the conference announced on Tuesday. Graduate student Mackenzie Holmes and senior Sara Scalia were both named to the All-Big Ten first team, with Holmes' selection being unanimous. Senior Chloe Moore-McNeil landed on the All-Big Ten second team honors and sophomore Yarden Garzon claimed a spot as an honorable mention. For a second straight season, Holmes and Moore-McNeil were both selected to the All-Big Ten Defensive team. This is the fifth-straight year in which Indiana has one or more players on the All-Big Ten first team.

Advertisement

Holmes' selection to the All-Big Ten team this year is the fourth-time in her five-year career that she's been selected to an All-Conference team. This is the third time the Gorham, Maine native has been named to the All-Big Ten first team. The Hoosiers' all-time leading scorer, Holmes is averaging 20.7 points per game this season. That ranks second in the Big Ten. The forward averages 7.1 rebounds per game and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting a nation's-best 67% from the field. Scalia brings her collegiate career to a close with her fourth All-Big Ten selection. The Stillwater, Minnesota native is Indiana's second leading scorer this season averaging 16.3 points a contest. Scalia is one of the most efficient 3-point shooters in the country, leading the Big Ten shooting the ball at a 44% clip from distance. This season, the guard broke Indiana's single-season 3-point record with 91 3-pointers and counting. An All-Big Ten second team selection for the second consecutive season, Moore-McNeil leads Indiana averaging 4.9 assists a game and boasts a 2.7 assist-to-turnover ratio. Earlier this year, Moore-McNeil recorded the program's fourth-ever triple-double in a win over Michigan State. The Greenfield, Tennessee native is averaging 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and a team-high 1.3 steals a contest this season. Garzon notched her second All-Big Ten selection this season in her second collegiate season in Bloomington. Garzon ranks third on the team, averaging 11.7 points per game while shooting 46% from behind the 3-point arc.