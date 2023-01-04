Kayin Lee (Rivals.com)

Lee's signing day flip to Auburn is looking better for the Tigers by the day. Lee hasn't been perfect, but he has been pretty close to it through two days of competition. His ability to play man-to-man coverage and his overall athleticism have been fun to watch. Even as athletic as he is his best trait may come in the form of instincts and football savvy.

*****

Bowens has impressed early on with his impressive combination of size and athleticism. The Oregon signee's spin move has been unstoppable, and at 270 pounds he moves way faster than he looks.

*****

The future Michigan State Spartan has been a one-man wrecking crew during one-on-ones and has shown glimpses of being an elite player. Jobe plays fast, physical and aggressive, and based on his performance in the early practices we will likely see a jump from his already lofty ranking of No. 170 in the nation.

*****

Coming into the All-American Bowl, we knew the future Ute would need to bulk up once he got to the college level, but his 255-pound frame hasn't presented any problems for the Arizona native in these practices in San Antonio. Lomu plays stronger than his size and once he gains mass in a college weight program he has a chance to be downright nasty at the next level. We have been especially impressed with his ability to anchor down and stop defensive linemen in their tracks when they come at him with power.

*****

McDonald will announce his college decision at the All-American Bowl on Saturday and whichever program lands the Texas native is getting a player who has a chance to be special. Despite possessing the size of a linebacker, the former Oklahoma State commit shined playing corner during the joint practice this afternoon. With a special combination of size and athleticism, the sky's the limit as to how good he can be at the next level.

*****

The uncommitted defensive back from Georgia possesses the prototypical frame for the position and has been spectacular through two days of practice. We have been especially impressed with his burst out of breaks, closing speed when the ball is in the air and overall ability to make plays on the ball. While Scott is currently a four-star, he is not in the latest Rivals250, but it would not come as a surprise to see him jump into that elite group should he continue the level of play he has shown thus far.

*****

The Downey (Calif.) St. Pius X cornerback came into the week as a lesser known three-star prospect, but he has proven to be a stud through two days of practice. His ability to make plays on the ball is just one of the traits we have been impressed with early on. Indiana looks to have found a gem in Shaw, and he has far outplayed his current Rivals rating. Look for him to potentially make a move in the final release of the 2023 rankings.

*****