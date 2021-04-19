For Rodney Johnson, there was a time where the only things he knew about Indiana University centered around the basketball team, namely guys like Cody Zeller and Victor Oladipo.

However, all that is changing, as the Gadsden City (Ala.) defensive back recently picked up a scholarship offer from the Indiana football team.

"Cody Zeller and Victor Oladipo went there, so I know the school can produce major athletes," Johnson said.

The junior told TheHoosier.com that it was incredible to get an offer from the Hoosiers and that he cannot wait to meet cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby in person.

"It feels great. The Lord is my making a way for me. Coach Shelby seems like a great man, and I can't wait to meet him in person," Johnson said.