Alabama CB Rodney Johnson dishes on offer from Hoosiers
For Rodney Johnson, there was a time where the only things he knew about Indiana University centered around the basketball team, namely guys like Cody Zeller and Victor Oladipo.
However, all that is changing, as the Gadsden City (Ala.) defensive back recently picked up a scholarship offer from the Indiana football team.
"Cody Zeller and Victor Oladipo went there, so I know the school can produce major athletes," Johnson said.
The junior told TheHoosier.com that it was incredible to get an offer from the Hoosiers and that he cannot wait to meet cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby in person.
"It feels great. The Lord is my making a way for me. Coach Shelby seems like a great man, and I can't wait to meet him in person," Johnson said.
In addition to Indiana, Johnson has offers from the following: Arkansas State, Austin Peay, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Jacksonville State, Kent State, Marshall, Memphis, Southern Mississippi, Troy and Tulane.
What is Johnson looking for in a school?
"What the school has to offer, where they stand from a academic standpoint and the relationship they trying to build with me and my family," he said.
Johnson said due to the dead period and not getting on campus has hindered him forming a list of top schools, adding that his mother has a big voice in where he will go.
"My mom has a say so in all that and Coach seems like a great coach. Seeing they only lost one game last year, so they did a great job," Johnson said.
How important is the role his mother will play?
Extremely, he said.
"My mom is playing a big role. Wherever she feels is suitable for me, that’s where I’m going to strongly consider. The feelings is great. I am blessed to be in the top one percent. I always feel like I am able to compete with the best."
