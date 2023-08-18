“The Big Ten is big boy football,” Mangum-Farrar said of the biggest difference between playing at Stanford in the Pac-12 and with Indiana. “Playing a heavier weight. It’s more physical, which I like. Stanford and the Pac-12 is a lot more air-raid. I was lighter, I was about 233-235 [pounds]. Here, I’m about 240-242, so getting used to that weight and having the stamina at that weight.”

At Indiana, Mangum-Farrar is taking a different role though. He’ll play in a defense that requires him to play more zone coverage and he’s seeing a lot of time playing middle linebacker in the Hoosier defense through the first three weeks of training camp.

Mangum-Farrar comes to Indiana after playing the first four years of his career with the Cardinal. He played a combined 18 games the last two seasons and recorded 85 total tackles, including 4.5 tackles for a loss and s sack. In 2022, he forced a fumble and also defended a pair of passes – he spent a lot of time in man coverage against opposing tight ends, he says.

“In the coaching profession,” Wilt says, “You can usually get to somebody within two or three connections.”

Indiana became home for both Mangum-Farrar and Toomer, coming with high praise from Stanford analyst Corey Edsall , who Wilt worked with during their time together on Maryland’s coaching staff under Randy Edsall.

Wilt was traveling across the country recruiting players out of the transfer portal, in hopes of making them Hoosiers. While in Paolo Alto, Wilt connected with linebacker Jacob Mangum-Farrar and defensive back Nic Toomer , two former Stanford Cardinal defenders were looking for a new home to play college football.

Indiana linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator Chad Wilt says with a laugh that people wouldn’t want to have seen his travel schedule in December. One week, his Tuesday was spent in Dallas, his Wednesday saw him in Los Angeles and Paolo Alto, Calif., before spending Thursday in Washington D.C.

He says adding weight was an enjoyable process. He was “fighting” to be closer to 233-235 pounds playing at Stanford, he says. Now he’s able to eat more, but still maintain strong lean muscle mass thanks to strength coach Aaron Wellman’s program.

“It wasn’t hard to gain weight at all,” he says. “Wellman is the best in the business. Our lifting regime and how heavy we lift, and the intensity in we which we work out, it allowed me to add weight fairly easy.”

One of nearly 40 new players on Indiana’s roster this season, Mangum-Farrar isn’t unique in trying to learn the ways of Hoosier football. He, though, was able to get comfortable in his new ecosystem months ago. He’s found his group, and several team-bonding activities helped him get cozy in a new home.

“Even though a lot of guys are new,” Mangum-Farrar said, “Still feel like we have known each other for a while through team activities and getting connected in that way. The grind of camp has brought everybody together pretty well. Me and Ace (Aaron Casey) went bowling the other night. We had position groups going to Coach [Tom] Allen’s house. We went paintballing. Then we had this thing called ‘The Program,’ which was a leadership team building activity, which helped us.”

All of those moments have led to this one: Mangum-Farrar has emerged as a leader of Indiana’s new-look linebacker room that features four rostered transfers. Along with Casey, the two have taken a vocal leadership role, Wilt says.

“Jacob did a great job of coming in and not trying to rock the boat,” Wilt said. “He knew he had confidence in himself and who he was, but he didn’t try to rock the boat and tried to sort this thing out.

“Ace is a returning guy. What’s the leadership dynamics? Let me come in, prove myself, handle my business and look like a pro – the way I need to. As he’s figured that out, now it’s ‘This is where I can step in, this is where I can assert myself more.’ …. Seeing him blossom form June to now from that leadership standpoint, it’s been off of the charts.”

A year ago, Casey was Indiana’s leading tackler, posting 86 total tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss for the Hoosiers. Wilt called it a “phenomenal season” for Casey. But now the roles – and responsibilities – are switching for IU’s linebackers with Casey sliding over to allow Mangum-Farrar on the field more.

“He played MIKE last year,” Mangum-Farrar said of Casey, “So, he’s been a big help in making sure I know my checks and stuff like that. He’s playing stinger this year, so having him as a co-pilot has been super helpful. It’s great to lean on him because I have confidence in his ability and his knowledge.”

While in California, Wilt was given positive reviews about Mangum-Farrar the person. He knew the film was positive. He could see that with his own evaluations in his own time. But Corey Edsall’s reviews are holding true early for Mangum-Farrar in the Hoosier’s defensive schemes.

“Tremendous upside,” Wilt said. “Had some injury bugs and played a little bit, but when he was healthy, he was extremely talented. Those guys at Stanford, not many of them aren’t bright. So he has some football intelligence and savvy to him.”