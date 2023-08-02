For two consecutive seasons, arguably the biggest weakness of Indiana's back-to-back losing seasons, the Hoosier's offensive line has been a detrimental weakness. Enter Bob Bostad who is looking to bring a new mentality to the Indiana offensive front. Bostad wasn't at Indiana the last two seasons when the Hoosier offensive line allowed 67 combined sacks, ranking in the bottom three of the Big Ten in sacks allowed each of the last two seasons. He also didn't oversee a rushing offense that ranked No. 12 in the Big Ten in 2021 and No. 13 in 2022. "We're just starting all over," Bostad said on Wednesday, Indiana's first day of training camp ahead of the 2023 season, which kicks off vs. Ohio State on Sept. 2. "When you go into this thing in the beginning, I have a certain way that I coach a play -- an individual play in what we are doing, how ew are doing it, the technique -- we have so many other things right now." Bostad has been hired to fix both of Indiana's offensive issues in 2023 as the Hoosiers' run game coordinator and offensive line coach, and he brings a track record that suggests he is capable of fixing the offensive line issues plaguing Indiana like strep throat in a middle school classroom. Previously, Bostad has worked at Wisconsin -- one of the country's most notorious rushing attacks for nearly 30 years -- and in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans. He's coached nine NFL draft picks, including three first-round selections in his career and eight first-team All-Americans. In 2011, Bostad's Badger offensive front opened gaps for Montee Ball to rush for over 1,900 yards while also tying a single-season college football record with 39 rushing scores. "In the o-line room," Hoosier offensive tackle Kahlil Benson said of Bostad after his first fall camp practice. "He told us from the jump that if you know what you going to do and you do what you are supposed to do, you're going to play. I think it keeps guys on their toes, letting guys know where they are at."

Publicly, Bostad seems mild-mannered. On Wednesday when speaking with the press, he was soft-spoken. But returning left guard Mike Katic is quick to point out that the public persona isn't the same on-field attitude Bostad brings to the position group. "Oh, he can get loud," Katic said with a bit of a laugh. "When we are just in the o-line room or seeing him around, he's a pretty quiet guy. But once we hit that turf, he can get real loud. He can open up those vocal cords pretty well." In the meeting room -- where Indiana's offensive linemen will spend nearly all of their waking hours in preparation for the season -- Bostad brings an accountability that maybe didn't exist before. "Pen, paper are out, and get ready to go," Katic said. "It's very exciting to have a group of guys that are willing to work together, that don't care about being yelled at and they are going to take the coaching and move forward with it," Benson said. "It's a big difference. You can tell the atmosphere, the energy, everything is very different." Perhaps Benson feels positive about his position group because of the time they were able to spend together working amongst each other and the limited amount of time they had with Bostad this summer in organized team activities that are now allowed by the NCAA in the months of June and early July. A renewed emphasis on the installation of the offense was completed this summer and reminders of successful, important techniques. "It’s kind of like the NFL where you can have about three or four different times where you install," Bostad said of the summer programs. "That leads to that retention. Then we can go out there and run two team periods and it’s not ‘what are we doing?’ It looks like football. It actually looks like football. It’s a really great deal."

Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer