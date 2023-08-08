With about 5:30 left in the third quarter of the 2020 ACC Championship game between Clemson and Notre Dame -- the Irish played the 2020 season the ACC because of COVID -- Clemson's freshman wide receiver EJ Williams made a spectacular one-handed grab on the sideline for a first down on a third-and-nine pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence. For a moment, it looked like Williams would be the next great wide receiver in a line of Tiger pass-catchers that includes notable names like DeAndre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins, Hunter Renfrow, Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins. Williams certainly had the pedigree to be the next great threat for Dabo Swinney's Tigers. The Phenix City, Ala., native was the No. 50 overall recruit in the 2020 class and had 24 receptions and 306 yards with a pair of touchdown grabs in his 2020 true freshman season. Yet, despite showing flashes for the Tigers as a freshman, Williams combined for just 16 catches and 136 yards over the last two seasons with Clemson. He failed to add to his career touchdown reception total, too. Injuries limited him to just seven games in 2021, but he was passed on the depth chart in 2022 for a Tiger offense that struggled to throw the football by program standards after finishing with the sixth-best passing offense in the ACC a year ago. "The coaches didn't trust me as much," Williams said of his smaller role as his career progressed at Clemson. "I mean part of it is my fault. But it's hand in hand. It's both ways. There was no trust. But I say they wanted another person to start, but I'm not really tripping on it too much. It is what it is. "I would say my sophomore year, I got here and then I came back and started repping with the twos and I've never really been a two in my life, so it was kind of hard. But you just got to keep fitting through that, keep pushing. It was tough."

William's one-handed catch vs. Notre Dame in the 2020 ACC title game (Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

With limited trust between the two parties, Williams elected to enter the transfer portal at the conclusion of the 2022 season. He needed a new fit, a place that would give him more targets and the opportunity to play like he did as a freshman in the ACC. "I feel like Indiana was the best fit for me," Williams admitted on his transfer portal recruitment. "Culture wise and with giving me the best opportunity to be the best on the field." Now, preparing to enter his fourth college season Indiana is also hoping to get Williams back to his freshman-level performances. Receivers coach Anthony Tucker helped recruit Williams out of the transfer portal. "I think he's in a really prime position in his development," Tucker said. "What he's doing for us, to get what he came here to do. That's to change gears and get a new scenery and go finish his career somewhere else.'

