After strong camp outing, Missouri WR hauls in Indiana offer

It wasn't that long ago that Christian Brothers College (Missouri) wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan had no offers after his freshman season.

Fast forward to a strong outing recently at a camp at Lindenwood and he now has seven offers to his credit, including a recent one from Indiana University. Along with the Hoosiers, McClellan holds offers from Iowa, Arizona State, Miami (Ohio), Michigan State, Minnesota and Austin Peay.

McClellan has plenty of positive things to say about the Hoosiers, telling TheHoosier.com he was excited to get the offer.

"It was absolutely amazing and the coaching staff was welcoming," McClellan said. "A team that only lost two games last year, would be great to play on."

McClellan continued, saying he "loves" what head coach Tom Allen has done in his prior four seasons at the helm.

"I love what he has done with the program. He has really turned it around."