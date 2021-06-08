After strong camp outing, Missouri WR hauls in Indiana offer
It wasn't that long ago that Christian Brothers College (Missouri) wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan had no offers after his freshman season.
Fast forward to a strong outing recently at a camp at Lindenwood and he now has seven offers to his credit, including a recent one from Indiana University. Along with the Hoosiers, McClellan holds offers from Iowa, Arizona State, Miami (Ohio), Michigan State, Minnesota and Austin Peay.
McClellan has plenty of positive things to say about the Hoosiers, telling TheHoosier.com he was excited to get the offer.
"It was absolutely amazing and the coaching staff was welcoming," McClellan said. "A team that only lost two games last year, would be great to play on."
McClellan continued, saying he "loves" what head coach Tom Allen has done in his prior four seasons at the helm.
"I love what he has done with the program. He has really turned it around."
He said Indiana is near the top, as are his other offers. As for what he is looking for in a school, McClellan said there are a few things he has in mind, but the most important is academics.
"I am looking for a school that will prepare me to have a successful future in whatever I major in," he said. "As for sports, I want a team that has coaches that will push me to be the best player I can be. And competing for a conference championship would be good too."
McClellan says he is planning on visiting Indiana this month, adding he wants to see everything.
"The biggest factor in making a decision is it a good fit for me. I loved the coaches, and they made me feel very comfortable, like I belong there. There is no timetable right now. I am just trying to get better and win a state championship for my own CBC team."
