Adam Henry bringing NFL mindset, development skills to Indiana

"Adam Henry was with us for the first time this week, and we are really excited about him," IU head coach Tom Allen said on Monday. "He is a great fit for us in his coaching philosophy and I love his demeanor and love the way he coaches our guys and the confidence and experience he brings is elite and special."

As week two of spring practice begins, it's the first week for Henry to get his hands on the offense and more specifically the wide receivers.

Adam Henry joins the Indiana coaching staff as the wide receivers coach and slides into a much needed role. His experience in the NFL and in college is critical and will be something the Hoosiers lean on in spring practice and leading up to the season.

Indiana's offense needs to improve in 2022 and a big part of that needs to be the improvement of the wide receivers. After a down season from that unit in 2021, more explosive plays are needed in 2022.

Throughout his NFL career, Henry has spent time with six different organizations and worked with numerous big time playmakers at the wide receiver or pass catching position.

He has coached notable Pro Bowlers such as CeeDee Lamb, Anquan Boldin, Amari Cooper, Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Zach Miller. Development of players is something that Henry takes great pride in and it comes from his very fist coaching stop at McNeese State.

"That's (development) one of the most important things," Henry said. "Most of the time when I got a receiver (out of high school), he never really played receiver. A lot of times, he was a great quarterback or running back; he played baseball and basketball; was an athlete.

"We sculpted them into being a receiver. That is where I got my tenure of experience coaching guys and developing them to play receiver and the technical part of it."

Coming into this season, Henry will step into a spot that Indiana needs. WIth numerous pass catchers needing to take a significant step up in production from a season ago, or new faces to the roster altogether, Henry understands what he is tasked with. His experience in the NFL is what he will lean on.

"The biggest thing that Coach Allen preaches is learning concepts and playing with energy and enthusiasm," Henry said. "So, if you are a conceptual learner here, it is going to help you on the next level. Guys may play outside and inside, in different spots, so if I can conceptualize and understand what we are running and how [it all works together], I can go inside and outside and move around. You see the guys that have the most success at the next level when they are conceptual learners."

Indiana lost its top three receivers from the 2021 season which accounted for 64.9 percent of the total receiving yards. That trio also accounted for 52.7 percent of the teams total receptions.

So far in spring camp, additions such as North Carolina transfer Emery Simmons and JUCO transfer Cam Camper have stepped up. Both players will be expected to play big roles for Indiana's offense especially this spring and summer as DJ Matthews recovers from a torn ACL last season.

"For me, the conceptual thinking and bringing that to the receivers group, especially in writing down everything, the note taking and the details of it, it's all about being a pro," Henry added. "Meeting time and preparation is so important, and for me to bring that to the room and bring that over to the practice field, we can develop those things and work those things.

"We are going to work those in the individual periods on the field, so when we get to the team setting then it will transfer over there. Repetition is the mother of all learning. We just have to get the reps in and then keep prepping those things and the fine details of it."

With so many new faces and expected roles in the wide receiver room, Henry's leadership and development skills are important especially when everyone is also looking to learn a new offense from a season ago.

"Adam's leadership skills and experience coaching at the highest level in our game will provide a huge lift to our receivers room," Allen said. "He is a man of high character. He's a perfect fit on our staff."