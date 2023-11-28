Aaron Casey named First-Team All-Big Ten defense by conference media
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana sixth-year senior linebacker Aaron Casey was named a First-Team All-Big Ten defensive selection by the media on Tuesday, as announced by the conference.
He's the 12th linebacker in Hoosier program history to earn a first-team nod.
An honorable mention by the conference media panel a season ago, Casey was one of the lone bright spots of the Hoosier defense in 2023. In 12 games in 2023, he totaled 109 tackles, 20 of them for loss, and 6.5 sacks. Casey also forced three fumbles and defended three passes during the most recent campaign.
His 20 TFL was the best mark in the Big Ten, and ranked No.2 in FBS in 2023. He's the first 100+ tackle IU defender since Tegray Scales recorded 126 in 2016.
The output of tackles for loss nearly doubled the 2022 season's 10.5 TFL production. Casey's tackle, sack and TFL numbers all were IU team-highs in 2023.
He was a two-time recipient of the conference's Defensive Player of the Week honor this past season, the first Hoosier defender to do so in a career.
For his Indiana career, which concluded on Saturday in West Lafayette, his 36.0 TFL finished No. 8 all-time in IU program history.
Casey will be remembered as one of the best defensive players in modern Indiana history, especially so during the Tom Allen era. A true embodiment of the Hoosier program, Casey's steady rise through the ranks and increasing contributions make him a program alum that Hoosiers can be proud of for a long time coming.
