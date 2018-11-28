Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheHoosier.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Indiana apparel and gear!

Jordan Wells has worked with our company for over three years, including over two years on this site. Jordan, though, has decided to leave us to pursue other opportunities.

We want to thank him for all his efforts for TheHoosier.com and for our IU preseason basketball magazine, Hoosier Hoops. He played a major role in helping us take over the site when the previous publisher left.

We will miss Jordan’s passion, pleasant personality and competitive spirit, and we are confident he will be successful in his future endeavors

In October, we received a resume from Jon Sauber, who had graduated last spring from IUPUI with a masters in sports journalism. We were finally able to arrange an interview in early November.

We give every candidate we interview a writing test. It involves preparing an article about a hypothetical recruit based on the information we provide on the player.

We purposely leave out some key information and prompt the interviewee to add any questions he or she may have at the end of their piece. The test has a 45-minute time limit.

Jon is the only person, out of the over 100 who have taken the test over the years, to ask every question we wanted, plus he completed the assignment in 28 minutes.

We were blown away. I told one of those involved in the interview that Jon must have had the master for the test, but was informed that we don’t have a master.

Jon also loves basketball, and when Jordan’s situation changed we immediately offered him the job.

We are very excited about what Jon can bring to the site, especially in our recruiting coverage.