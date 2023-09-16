INDIANAPOLIS- It seemed like two different teams played against Louisville. The two halves seemed like complete opposites of each other. Indiana found itself trailing through the first two quarters after Louisville took advantage of some breakdowns in the secondary. Halftime came and Indiana made changes, drastic changes. The Hoosiers tried to come back late in the fourth but couldn't put together a complete game. The first half held nothing good for Indiana. For the first time this season, Indiana’s defense looked vulnerable. Whether it was on the ground or through the air, Louisville found success early and often against the Hoosiers. The Cardinals attacked Indiana’s young and inexperienced secondary taking multiple shots downfield which resulted in big plays. Jeff Brohm’s offense was also able to run the ball with relative ease in the first half, accumulating an even 100 total yards on the ground through the first two quarters. Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer was able to settle in early, having success both as a runner and a passer, allowing the Louisville offense to find a rythm. Two quarters in and nothing was going well for the Hoosiers offensively either. Jackson made a handful of nice plays, but with no support Indiana went into the locker room down 21-0. “I thought we hurt ourselves offensively with self-inflicted mistakes,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. “Then I thought defensively we just gave up some big plays. You can't do that. That was the frustration from the first half. I didn't think we defended the run in the first half either.”

Sep 16, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Jawhar Jordan (25) attempts to jump over Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Louis Moore (20) in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

At the start of the second half, the aurora around Lucas Oil Stadium felt the same. The first two quarters consisted of lifeless football from the Hoosiers and it looked as if Louisville was going to continue on with their offensive onslaught. Indiana was ready to kick off the second half, but then out of nowhere, a threatening surprise swooped in. Indiana recovered an onside kick, sending a message to everyone in the entire building: the Hoosiers were not going to quit. From that point on, Indiana seemed like an entirely new football team. The defense stuck together like glue allowing just 102 total yards between the two quarters, including an interception which later became a 97-yard march down the field by Jackson and the offense. Indiana’s defense looked like that same promising group that we had seen in the previous two weeks. The defense came up big, not allowing a single point in the second half and pushed the team closer to that oh-so-desirable comeback.

Offensively, Jackson continued to put on a complete, well-rounded performance. The offense had found new life and was aggressive moving the ball through the air. The Hoosiers only had a total of 107 yards in the first half but came out with 163 yards of offense in just the third quarter alone. As the game progressed Jackson looked more and more comfortable on the field, showing that he belonged. Indiana scored twice in the third quarter to make it a one-possession game. Things were finally clicking for this team but they still had to find a way to win. Halfway through the fourth quarter, Indiana had their chance. Seven plays and 89 yards later, Indiana lined up on Louisville's one-yard line looking to tie the game. On fourth down, the Hoosiers handed it off to Josh Henderson. No gain. Turnover on downs. After the questionable play call on fourth down, Louisville comfortably took over possession and ran out the clock. The Hoosiers fell just short of a comeback and left Indianapolis with another loss on their record. Your mind starts to wonder what the outcome of this game could've been if Indiana had just a fraction of their second-half success in the first two quarters. Indiana played a great second half but with no success in the first 30 minutes, the Hoosiers simply ran out of time. A game that could have been well within reach, slipped out of their reach early on.