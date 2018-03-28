During the Hoosiers first fully padded team scrimmage of the spring season, sophomore running back Morgan Ellison ended an offensive series by breaking out a long run up the middle of the defense for more than 30 yards and a touchdown.

As the defense made its way back to the field, showered by instruction from the assistant coaches, cornerbacks A’Shon Riggins and Andre Brown made their ways back to the sideline where they were met by younger cornerbacks.

Brown called for Riggins from the other side of the group, asked him what he saw on a route run by the offense on a previous play on the drive and the two cornerbacks stood side-by-side, motioning to each other how wide receivers were breaking off the line and working the defensive backs. They did this until it was their turn to get back onto the field.

That’s what he and Brown have been working on the most this offseason, Riggins said — communicating within the cornerbacks group.

“As far as corners, me and Andre Brown have really been trying to step up as leaders in that group, in that room, getting younger guys prepared for the season,” Riggins said. “The communication is getting better.”

Seeing the field isn’t anything new for either of the cornerbacks, as Brown played in 11 games last season and Riggins played in all 13 games in 2016 as a freshman. Riggins played in just six games in 2017 due to injury.

Next season will be the first season either cornerback will enter a season without former Hoosier cornerback Rashard Fant though.

Fant played in 49 career games as a Hoosier and is Indiana’s all-time leader in passes defended, with 58. As Fant prepares for the NFL Draft and potentially an NFL rookie camp, IU is readying itself in the secondary to perform without its staple and 3-year leader at the position.

“It’s been a little bit more mellow,” Riggins joked. “Me and Dre, we just haven’t been vocal the past couple years because we’ve always had Rashard Fant to rely on. It’s different for us, but we’ve been doing a pretty good job, I think.”

As a redshirt sophomore last season, Brown started in 10 games, recorded 33 total tackles and made his highlight play of the season against Georgia Southern when he stripped the ball from a ball carrier and returned it 22 yards for a touchdown.

Riggins put together an impressive freshman season in 2016, when he started eight games, recorded 37 tackles and caught his first interception of his career against then-No. 2 Ohio State.

The two corners are hoping to use that experience to help young cornerbacks, like LaDamion Hunt, Raheem Layne and the incoming freshmen — Jaylin Williams, Elijah Rodgers and Noah Pierre. Riggins said he’s made a conscious effort of learning the defense on a macro level form his cornerback position in order to help the younger athletes understand their roles.

“It’s my third year of playing (in this defense, so I definitely need to know the ins and outs of the defense,” Riggins said. “That’s really my main goal right now, just knowing the ins and outs of the defense and knowing where my safeties are going to be helping me at. Just preparing that way.”

IU cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby, who has been emphasizing communication at the cornerback position this spring as well, said Riggins has made the effort to learn the defense more than he ever has before and that his experiences with the team have him poised to make that adjustment.

“He’s an old Cadillac now, just smooth and steady,” Shelby said. “He knows the expectations. He’s been around for years. He knows me. He played as a true freshman, so he got a lot of those growing pains out early. He got thrown into the fire. Last year, he had some injuries that kind of held him back. He’s looking great. He had an interception today (Tuesday).”