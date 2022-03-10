A common theme, Xavier Johnson paces Indiana in critical win over Michigan

Indiana came into Thursday's Big Ten game against Michigan needing a win in the biggest way and came out with good energy leading to a good start. But then, Xavier Johnson got into foul trouble and the offense fell apart.

Johnson headed to the bench with two fouls at the 11:16 mark with Indiana down 15-10. Then, Michigan went on to outscore the Hoosiers 26-18 the rest of the half despite going the final 3:55 without a made field goal. A large part of that was Indiana's inability to create offense without Johnson on the floor.

In the second half, that all changed and Johnson sparked Indiana's big run to close out the Wolverines.

"Well, I like to think he's grown as a player. From the time we started to where he is today, he's put a lot of work, you know, on the court and off the court in terms of watching film and just learning," IU head coach Mike Woodson said. "I'm not the easiest to deal with and him being the point guard is probably the toughest position for me as a coach. So I think he's grown, man. I think the game is starting to slow down for him and he's seeing things."