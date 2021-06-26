6 Hoosiers earn Steele All-Big Ten Offense Team honors

Leading the way was quarterback Michael Penix , who looks to be healthy when the season opens Sept. 4 at Iowa after tearing his ACL for the second time in his career a season ago. Joining him are wide receivers Ty Fryfogle and Florida State grad transfer D.J. Matthews , offensive linemen Caleb Jones and Matthew Bedford and tight end Peyton Hendershot.

A total of six Indiana Hoosiers were named to the Phil Steele All-Big Ten Offense team.

Fryfogle made waves earlier this season when the receiver announced he would be returning for another season in Bloomington.

A season ago, Fryfogle was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week twice this year. The senior wideout was named the Big Ten Receiver of the Year in 2020, finishing with 37 catches for 721 yards and seven touchdowns. Fryfogle's historic season was capped off when he became the only player in Big Ten history to have consecutive 200+ yard receiving games in conference play (Michigan State, Ohio State).

For his career, the IU senior has 112 catches for 1,719 yards with 13 touchdowns.

Matthews transferred to Indiana from Florida State and made an impact during spring drills, according to head coach Tom Allen and offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan.

A season ago, the 5-foot-10, 154-pound wide receiver hauled in 36 receptions for 355 yards and three touchdowns. He started six games in 2018 and made 42 receptions for 382 yards and one touchdown.

Matthews excelled primarily on punt returns, ranking 10th in team history with 582 punt return yards. He entered the season ranked eighth among active FBS players with an average of 10.4 yards per return.

As for Hendershot, who graduated in May, he ranks second on Indiana’s tight ends career list with 10 touchdowns, and he sits third with 90 receptions and 936 yards.

A season ago, he finished Third-Team All-Big Ten and was on the John Mackey Award Watch List, while finishing second on the team with 23 receptions for 151 yards and four trips to the end zone while starting all eight games. At Rutgers, he caught a season-high six passes for 34 yards and recorded his first career two touchdown game.

Jones played in six games last season, seeing time at both left and right tackle and was part of an offensive line that led the Big Ten and was among the nation's best in fewest sacks allowed per game.

Bedford started all seven games in which he played right tackle and was also part of an offensive line that allowed the fewest sacks per game and was fourth in the Big Ten in scoring.

A season ago, Penix was putting up big numbers, leading Indiana to a 5-1 mark before tearing his ACL in a win over Maryland. It marked the second time Penix had torn his ACL during his career.

As a starter in 2020, Penix led the Big Ten in passing yards, passing yards per game, passing touchdowns, completions, attempts and ended the season as a Second Team All-Big Ten Conference honoree despite getting injured. Penix threw for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns to just 4 interceptions in six games last season before his injury. He also rushed for two touchdowns.