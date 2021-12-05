3-pt shooting becoming real asset for Hoosiers

Making shots was a real downfall for this Indiana basketball team much over the last few seasons.

But, after Saturday's 68-55 win over Nebraska, the Hoosiers are emerging as a very good shooting team and one that can now rely on that part of its game to bail them out when needed.

Indiana is now shooting 37.4 percent from three on the season -- the highest since the 2016-17 season. No IU team shot the ball higher than 32.6 percent over the last four years.

While Indiana ranks just 161st in made 3's per game (7.6), it ranks 63rd in 3-pt percentage.

That shooting had to bail Indiana out at times in Saturday's win.

"I mean, we were flat, man, and it's the first time I've seen that, and I tried to let them play their way out," IU head coach Mike Woodson said. "You know, we missed some good shots. We had good looks early. But they built I think a 10-point lead at one time, and so I had to change it up."