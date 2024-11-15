2027 guard Jaxon Davis talks Indiana visit, recruitment, more

2027 offensive tackle and Indiana target Jimmy Kalis discusses his recent visits, including the Hoosiers.
The Hoosiers officially announced the signing of 2025 four-star Trent Sisley on Wednesday.
The Hoosiers are the No. 7 seed in this week's College Football Playoff rankings.
Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke and defensive end Mikail Kamara of each received national recognition.
Indiana has made the final five for four-star cornerback Chaston Smith, who has set a December commitment date.
2027 offensive tackle and Indiana target Jimmy Kalis discusses his recent visits, including the Hoosiers.
The Hoosiers officially announced the signing of 2025 four-star Trent Sisley on Wednesday.
The Hoosiers are the No. 7 seed in this week's College Football Playoff rankings.