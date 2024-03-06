2026 four-star guard Gabe Sularski "looking forward" to Indiana visit
When Indiana welcomes Michigan State to Bloomington on Sunday afternoon to bring the regular season to a close, a top-50 recruit will be in the house on an unofficial visit.
Gabe Sularski is a four-star recruit in the class of 2026 out of Benet Academy in Lisle, Illinois. Sularski is expected to be accompanied by a handful of other recruits this weekend. 2025 four-star forward Trent Sisley as well as four-star guards Braylon Mullins (2025) Steven Reynolds III (2026) are expected to be in attendance as well.
Ahead of his first unofficial visit to Bloomington, TheHoosier.com had a chance to talk one-on-one with Sularski.
Sularski's prominence on a national recruiting scale is relatively new for him. After not playing varsity as a freshman at Benet Academy, Sularski was a relatively unknown prospect heading into last summer.
That all changed after the 6-foot-6 guard broke out on the EYBL circuit playing for Nike Meanstreets.
"I don't think anyone really knew who I was," Sularski said, reflecting on the summer before his sophomore season of high school. "I think I showed off my talent and how I can play, I was just going out there and playing my game. Since then, I've just been blowing up like crazy."
The versatile guard went from being an unranked recruit entering the summer, to becoming a four-star prospect and top-50 recruit prior to the beginning of his sophomore campaign.
From August to October -- just a two-month span -- Sularski picked up seven Division I offers from the likes of Illinois, Northwestern, Purdue, Michigan State and Missouri, amongst others. Michigan and Tennessee have also recently extended a scholarship offer to the current high school sophomore.
"It was a really good summer for me," Sularski noted. "I'm really enjoying the recruiting process. It's nice talking to all these coaches and going on all these visits."
A versatile guard, Sularski can pretty much do it all on the offensive end of the floor. He can consistently knock down the 3-point shot, but the lefty is also a killer from the mid-range utilizing a deadly pull-up jumper.
Sularski, who averaged around 15 points per game this past season with Benet Academy, isn't just a scorer. The four-star guard prides himself on his ability to run the offense and has no issues with passing the rock.
"If it's 30 points that night, then it's 30 points," Sularski said. "But if it's 12 assists and that's what the defense is giving me, then I'll do that."
"The best thing I do is I create," the top-50 recruit continued. "I can create for myself and get my own shot, but I can also create for others. I'm good at reading what the defense gives me."
Offensively, Sularski excels operating as the ball-handler in pick-and-roll sets. At 6-foot-6, he has no trouble seeing open teammates over the top of opposing defenses.
With his combination of size, ball-handling ability and fluidity on the court, Sularski sees him self as a guy that can play multiple different positions in fill a handful of different roles at the collegiate level.
"Every team I've ever been on, I've really embraced my role," Sularski said. "I can play within the system, while still being able to get to my spots. I just want to make the best plays for the team, whether it's scoring or it's playmaking."
Sularski knows that he's got plenty of time to make a decision on where he wants to continue his basketball career. When that time comes, there will be a couple of key things that make the school he chooses the right fit for him.
"First, it's always education, that's huge for me," Sularski said on what he's looking for in a school. "Whatever fits for me, my goal is to play good minutes my freshman year. That's huge for me. Ultimately, my goal is to play basketball at the highest level."
Within the hectic world that is the recruiting process, Sularski has continued to lean on those closest to him.
"My whole family has been huge throughout my recruiting," Sularski mentioned. "My sisters, they've been huge for me in my training. A portion of my success is because of them, they've helped me a lot."
The sisters that Sularski credits with helping him improve his game are his older twin sisters, Magdalena and Emilia. They are both committed to play at Division II Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Michigan.
While the Hoosiers' staff hasn't been out to see Sularski in person just yet, the sophomore guard has been in consistent contact with assistant coach Brian Walsh, recruiting coordinator Jordan Hulls and graduate assistant Adam Howard. Sularski expects Indiana's coaching staff to be out to see him over the summer.
Sularski still has a lot of high school basketball in front of him, but he's "looking forward" to his visit to Assembly Hall this weekend.
