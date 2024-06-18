2025 top-10 guard Jalen Haralson sets date for official visit to Indiana
One of the top players in the 2025 high school class has set a date for an official visit to Bloomington.
Per reports, five-star guard Jalen Haralson will visit Indiana the weekend of Aug. 31, the same weekend as Indiana football's season opener against Florida International.
Haralson has set dates for two other visits in the fall besides Indiana.
The seventh ranked prospect in the 2025 class will also visit Notre Dame and Michigan State on the two weekends after he visits Indiana.
Haralson's recruitment is now down to nine schools, after he cut his list a while back. Indiana, Duke, Kansas, Auburn, Purdue, Missouri, Gonzaga, Notre Dame and Michigan State are all vying for the talented guard's services.
Playing for Indy Heat on the Nike EYBL Circuit this spring, Haralson has averaged 21.4 points and 5.6 rebounds a game on 46.1% shooting from the field.
Fellow top priority targets in the class of 2025 Trent Sisley, Braylon Mullins and Malachi Moreno are also set to visit Indiana in the fall.
The weekend of Aug. 31 will not be Haralson's first time on campus in Bloomington, as the La Lumiere star has long been a top target for the Hoosiers.
