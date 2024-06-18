One of the top players in the 2025 high school class has set a date for an official visit to Bloomington.

Per reports, five-star guard Jalen Haralson will visit Indiana the weekend of Aug. 31, the same weekend as Indiana football's season opener against Florida International.

Haralson has set dates for two other visits in the fall besides Indiana.

The seventh ranked prospect in the 2025 class will also visit Notre Dame and Michigan State on the two weekends after he visits Indiana.

