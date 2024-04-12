2025 Florida outside linebacker Travares Daniels II commits to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football secured its second defensive commitment in the 2025 recruiting class on Friday.
Travares Daniels II, a three-star outside linebacker from St. Thomas Aquinas (FL), has committed to Indiana football, he announced on social media. He chose Indiana over Georgia Tech, Maryland, SMU and USF.
Daniels II becomes the fifth commitment in the 2025 recruiting class for Curt Cignetti and staff. Of the 2025 cycle, he's the first pledge to be rooted out of the Midwest.
Standing 6-foot-2, 203 pounds, Daniels took an official visit to Indiana on April 4. His recruitment to IU was led by defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Bryant Haines, but he's also listed as a safety in some instances as well.
His high school film shows an ability to line up both out wide on receivers and in the box, where he's able to burst into the backfield and disrupt opposing offenses.
Below are full highlights of Daniels' junior season at St. Thomas Aquinas:
