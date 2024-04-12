BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football secured its second defensive commitment in the 2025 recruiting class on Friday. Travares Daniels II, a three-star outside linebacker from St. Thomas Aquinas (FL), has committed to Indiana football, he announced on social media. He chose Indiana over Georgia Tech, Maryland, SMU and USF. Daniels II becomes the fifth commitment in the 2025 recruiting class for Curt Cignetti and staff. Of the 2025 cycle, he's the first pledge to be rooted out of the Midwest.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MRVTigJlTIEdFVCBJVCEhISAxMDAwJSBDT01NSVRURUQgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JbmRpYW5hRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEluZGlhbmFGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2NQUHh5SEFlYjIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jUFB4 eUhBZWIyPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRyYXZhcmVzIERhbmllbHMgSUnwn5W3 IChAVGRhbmllbHNJSSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9U ZGFuaWVsc0lJL3N0YXR1cy8xNzc4ODU5MTExNzYyODU0MDYzP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDEyLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK