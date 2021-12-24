2024 wing Paul McNeil Jr. brings length, confidence to the floor

IN HIS OWN WORDS

NC State: “It is a good program. I like their coaching staff, (assistant) coach (James) Johnson and coach (Kevin) Keatts. They talk about academics." Clemson: “They want me to come in and play the wing for them. They have a great atmosphere, a good crowd there. They like to teach the game; the coaching staff knows what they are doing.” Indiana: “That was a big offer for me. They came down to my practice, and they said they liked me on the wing, they liked how I defended, scored in the post a little. Then they offered me.” Tennessee: “That was my first offer; I won’t forget about them. I like how they move the ball, I like the freedom they give their wings to score the ball. I like what they got going.” Florida State: “I like their play style. Their success speaks for itself, and they got pros. They said I can play on the wing, and I think I could feel comfortable there.” More on his recruitment: “I think Wake Forest is close to offering,” McNeil said. “I talk to UNC some, but not really. I am looking for a school, a coach that is going to let me rock out. ... I want to go to a school that has a lot of good players there already, and I can fit in on the wing.”

