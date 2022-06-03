2024 top-15 forward Liam McNeeley talks his game and recent Indiana offer

When it comes to the class of 2024, there are very few players that are more talented and skilled than hybrid forward and Drive Nation's Liam McNeeley. Over the course of the spring grassroots season, McNeeley has started to become one of the most sought after prospects in the nation with a total of eleven offers as of right now.

During the Nike EYBL Circuit, McNeeley is currently averaging 21.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

Although it was not an official live period during EYBL session III in Louisville, Kentucky, McNeeley once again put on a fantastic showing while playing up a grade for Drive Nation 17U.

TheHoosier.com was able to catch up with McNeeley this past weekend where he discussed his game, recruitment, thoughts on Indiana, Mike Woodson, and more.