2024 Indiana signee Liam McNeeley named McDonald's All-American
Tuesday afternoon, 2024 five-star and Indiana basketball signee Liam McNeeley was announced as a McDonald's All-American.
With McNeeley being named a McDonald's All-American, that makes it three consecutive years that Indiana has had a participant in the game. In 2022, Kel'el Ware was named a McDonald's All-American and Mackenzie Mgbako was selected in the class of 2023.
This is the first time the Hoosiers have had a player named a McDonald's All-American for three or more straight years since Indiana had signees named McDonald's All-Americans five consecutive years from 2011-2015.
McNeeley is the 34th Hoosier to be named a McDonald's All-American.
A senior at Montverde (Fla.), McNeeley is having a fantastic season. The 6-foot-8, 210 pound forward is averaging 13.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this season. Across five NIBC league contests, McNeeley is averaging 13.8 points per game and is shooting 55.6% from 3-point range. Within the league, McNeeley ranks second in made 3-pointers and third in 3-point percentage.
The fourth five-star recruit Mike Woodson has landed a commitment from during his time with Indiana, McNeeley is the second-highest rated prospect to commit to the Hoosiers since 2018.
On the same team as McNeeley, the 'East' team, is fellow five-star recruit and Indiana target Derik Queen. The 6-foot-9 center is a teammate of McNeeley's at Montverde and is currently uncommitted. Queen has Indiana listed amongst his finalists.
This year's McDonald's All-American game is scheduled to be played on April 2 in Houston, McNeeley's home state.
