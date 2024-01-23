Tuesday afternoon, 2024 five-star and Indiana basketball signee Liam McNeeley was announced as a McDonald's All-American.

With McNeeley being named a McDonald's All-American, that makes it three consecutive years that Indiana has had a participant in the game. In 2022, Kel'el Ware was named a McDonald's All-American and Mackenzie Mgbako was selected in the class of 2023.

This is the first time the Hoosiers have had a player named a McDonald's All-American for three or more straight years since Indiana had signees named McDonald's All-Americans five consecutive years from 2011-2015.

McNeeley is the 34th Hoosier to be named a McDonald's All-American.