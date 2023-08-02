A key target in Indiana’s 2024 recruiting class has set a decision date, per report.

On3’s Joe Tipton reported that 2024 combo guard Jaeden Mustaf has set a decision date for his recruitment: September 14.

Indiana is one of Mustaf’s six finalists, along with Georgia Tech, NC State, Maryland, Florida State and Arkansas.

Mustaf recently committed to Overtime Elite for his senior season of high school while maintaining his college eligibility. Last season at Carmel Christian (NC), Mustaf averaged 15.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Playing for Boo Williams Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit this season, Mustaf averaged 13.2 points and 6.6 rebounds a game with 3.2 assists at NIke's Peach Jam event in early July. Mustaf shot close to 37 percent from the field, but he is still improving his outside jump shot after shooting just 1-for-7 over five games.

The 6-foot-4 guard recently visited Indiana in June, and has been a priority target for the Hoosiers throughout much of the process of building a 2024 class, one that still stands without a commitment as of now.

"It was a great experience, with it being my first time being at Indiana," Mustaf said of his official visit in June to the Hoosier. "Getting to see the campus and everything, being inside the gym, seeing them practice and stuff. I thought it was good, so that was a great experience."