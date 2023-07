Indiana received more good news regarding the 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday.

Three-star wide receiver Jeremy Bell announced his commitment to Tom Allen's Hoosier football program on the evening.

Bell becomes the 15th commitment of the '24 class and the third wideout in the group, joining three-stars Charlie Becker and Javier Etheridge.

Checking in at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, the Homerville, Ga. native visited Indiana nearly three weekends ago along with many other potential recruits. Bell chose the Hoosiers out of 15 total offers, but was one of two Power 5 suitors after his services – Vanderbilt being the other.