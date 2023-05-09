Andrew Slater was the first to report the trimming of Mgbako's list. He's been the most plugged in insider throughout his entire recruitment, as he also reported Mgbako's visits.

According to a report, 2023 five-star wing Mackenzie Mgbako is down to two schools in his recruitment: Indiana and Kansas.

The Roselle, NJ native and McDonalds All-American was in Bloomington for a visit this past weekend, and had been slated to take a visit to Louisville this upcoming weekend. However, it appears the visit will not be happening as Mgbako has narrowed his decision to the Hoosiers and Jayhawks.

Since his release from his NLI to Duke, Mgbako's recruitment has been closed off to almost all but a select few in his close circle.

A No. 8 overall recruit in the 2023 Rivals150, Mgbako is the wing prospect that Indiana's roster has a hole in as currently constructed is missing. He's fits a massive need, and Indiana's pitch likely centers around instant impact and playing time. How the Hoosiers stack up against Kansas in his recruitment is yet to be seen, but will likely play out in the coming days and weeks.