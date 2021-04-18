Class of 2022 wing Kaleb Banks was one of the first players to receive an offer from Indiana under new head coach Mike Woodson on Friday.

Banks is ranked as the No. 120 player in the Rivals150 class of 2022 rankings.

The 6-foot-8 wing attends Fayette County (GA) high school and runs with the Atlanta Celtics on the AAU circuit this spring and summer.

After a strong sophomore campaign a year ago and then following it up with a good summer in limited capacity, Banks' recruitment began to take off. He currently holds offers from Georgia, Mississippi State, Xavier, Georgia Tech, South Florida, Clemson and Alabama in addition to IU.

TheHoosier.com caught up with Banks to discuss his offer from Indiana and where things stand in his recruitment.

"Recruitment is going pretty well. There’s not one standout program yet but I do have some that standout more than others," Banks said.

"I would say probably Georgia, Georgia Tech, Alabama and Indiana," Banks added of what programs he is in constant communication with.

Banks averaged 24.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game this season.