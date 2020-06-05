2022 Michigan DE Davonte Miles seeing recruitment take off early
After making his presence felt almost immediately as a sophomore, 2022 DE Davonte Miles (River Rouge, MI) has emerged into one of the best young talents on the defensive line.
Already, Miles has received a handful of offers from Power-Five programs and one of those recent offers was from Indiana. He broke down his communication with IU and his relationship with Coach Mike Hart with TheHoosier.com.
"He’s [Mike Hart] a down to earth person and he keeps it real with you," Miles said. "He cares about the people he's recruiting. He would ask about how my family is doing and how I'm doing [beyond football]."
Growing up in Big Ten country, following Michigan and Michigan State like most up-and-coming football stars in the state, Miles knows what a big opportunity it would be to play in the Big Ten.
"In the Big Ten conference, you have great competition," Miles said. "There are no easy wins on the schedule and I love that."
