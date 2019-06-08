News More News
2022 In-State DE Lands IU Offer After Strong Camp Performance

Mike Singer • TheHoosier
Recruiting Insider

Indianapolis (Ind.) Brebeug Jesuit Prep defensive end Joe Strickland has already had reached new goals this summer, and we're only a week into June.

The class of 2022 prospect had plans to camp at several schools to impress coaches and hopefully earn his first scholarship offers. Following a camp at Indiana last weekend, Strickland landed an offer from the Hoosiers.

"Yeah it really was exciting," Strickland said. "The drills, one-on-ones, the testing, everything went well for me. They put me against upcoming seniors and I was just competing. That's all I was doing the whole time, and they told me I had an offer."

{{ article.author_name }}