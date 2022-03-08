2022 four-star RB Gi'Bran Payne requests release from LOI

"I am grateful and appreciate all the consideration and opportunities that were given by the staff and coaches at Indiana University. With that being said, I am now reopening my recruitment."

"I have formally requested and been granted my release from my National Letter of Intent with Indiana University," Payne tweeted out. "As a person (and athlete), I thrive and prosper off of communication and genuine relationships. With that said, I am looking to explore my options to ensure I am making the best decision for me and my future.

2022 four-star running back Gi'Bran Payne has requested a release from his National Letter of Intent to Indiana, he announced on Tuesday.

Payne was ranked the No. 21 running back in the class of 2022. The La Salle (OH) high school back had offers from program like Florida, Notre Dame, Alabama, Northwestern, Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, Iowa, Cincinnati and more.

Payne signed with Indiana during the early signing period in December.

"Really, really talented football player," IU head coach Tom Allen said of Payne. "Tremendous burst, love the compactness of his build. I love the acceleration he shows on film. Needed to get more of that in our running back room, and we've done that. He's a huge part of that, huge part of our future.

"I'll tell you what, one thing I really love about him, as well, is he played defense. Played outside linebacker, caused a lot of fumbles. He made a lot of plays. He tackled with great pop and intensity. I love seeing that. I like seeing guys who are just good football players. My whole goal is when I go to watch a team play, I want to make sure we're getting the guy that's the best football player on that field both sides of the ball, and a lot of these guys have been doing that. I know that Gi'Bran is going to come here, work his tail off and be a tremendous asset to our football team."

Payne's departure can likely be linked to the departure of running backs coach Deland McCullough. McCullough left Indiana for the running backs job at Notre Dame in January. Tom Allen brought in former NFL running backs coach Craig Johnson shortly after.

Indiana also has a new offensive coordinator in Walt Bell after splitting with Nick Sheridan at the end of the 2021 season.

Indiana had a top-15 recruiting class in the 2022 cycle, which included Payne. It also included two transfer running backs in UNC transfer Josh Henderson and Auburn transfer Shaun Shivers. Indiana also has freshman Jaylin Lucas at the position in the 2022 class as well.