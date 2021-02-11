2021 Outlook: Fryfogle brings back playmaking skills at receiver
The Indiana Hoosiers offense got a major boost recently when wide receiver Ty Fryfogle announced he would be coming back for another season.
Fryfogle will be utilizing the extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA due to the COVID pandemic.
The senior wideout was named the Big Ten Receiver of the Year in 2020, finishing with 37 catches for 721 yards and seven touchdowns.
"My work here at Indiana University is not yet finished," Fryfogle said in his Twitter post. "There are many great things in store for this football team in 2021. The future is very bright and I am excited to be a part of it."
The 2020 season was a historic one for Fryfogle, who became the only player in Big Ten history to post back-to-back 200-plus yard receiving games in conference play. He accomplished the feat at both Michigan State and Ohio State and he was named the Big Ten Offensive Player-of-the-Week twice in 2020.
For his career, the IU senior has 112 catches for 1,719 yards with 13 touchdowns.
However, the return of Fryfogle is huge for Indiana, regardless of whether it is Michael Penix or Jack Tuttle under center for the Hoosiers when they travel to Iowa Sept. 4 for the season opener.
Fryfogle will bring veteran leadership and playmaking ability to a receivers corps that will also feature Miles Marshall, Jacolby Hewitt and Javon Swinton, along with transfer D.J. Matthews and freshmen Jaquez Smith, Jordyn Williams and Malachi Bennett.
Last season, Marshall reeled in 19 receptions for 290 yards and a touchdown, Hewitt had 68 yards on five catches and Swinton amassed 52 yards on four catches.
While Whop Philyor may have left for the NFL, this is an offense that is very deep and has quality playmakers at the receiver position in 2021.
----
