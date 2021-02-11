The Indiana Hoosiers offense got a major boost recently when wide receiver Ty Fryfogle announced he would be coming back for another season.

Fryfogle will be utilizing the extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA due to the COVID pandemic.

The senior wideout was named the Big Ten Receiver of the Year in 2020, finishing with 37 catches for 721 yards and seven touchdowns.

"My work here at Indiana University is not yet finished," Fryfogle said in his Twitter post. "There are many great things in store for this football team in 2021. The future is very bright and I am excited to be a part of it."