Per Adam Zagoria , both IU head coach Archie Miller and assistant coach Tom Ostrom were in-attendance for the event.

The Center Grove five-star forward - one of 12 members on USA's U18 squad - played 18 minutes in a blowout 118-26 win over Panama, finishing with 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting and two rebounds.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is doing his best to help Team USA win a gold medal.

The USA U18 squad led 43-0 at the end of the first quarter.

"Don’t play the score, try to play to win each possession," said USA/Kansas head coach Bill Self, on what he told his team. "A lot of coach-speak.

"I thought our guys actually did a pretty decent job. I’ve never seen a score like that after one quarter. After that, they still tried to play the right way."

Originally, 32 prospects from around the country tried out for the squad. That list was trimmed to 18, and then 12, with Jackson-Davis one of the few to make the final group.

USA is now 2-0 in preliminary play, with a matchup against Puerto Rico (2-0) scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday night.

"Puerto Rico, we scrimmaged them the other day and they didn’t show us anything," Self said. "They run a lot of stuff.

"They beat Dominican pretty handedly, and we struggled with the Dominican Republic last night through the fourth quarter, so it’ll be a good game. They can shoot, and hopefully we’ll pressure them out of being comfortable."

The matchup against Puerto Rico will be streamed live on FIBA's YouTube channel.

Jackson-Davis averaged 25 points, nine rebounds and four blocks per game as a junior, earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors and was named second team All-State by the Associated Press and USA TODAY. He holds scholarships from IU, Purdue, Michigan State, Georgia and Memphis among others.